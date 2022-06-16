ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEN 930AM

Nik Wallenda calls for unity in Niagara Falls: "Until there's unity, stuff can't happen."

By Max Faery
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMTGg_0gCTPjPE00

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (WBEN) - Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of Nik Wallenda's daring tightrope walk across Niagara Falls from the United States side to the Canadian side.

To commemorate the occasion, a bronze statue of Wallenda tightrope walking will be place outside Niagara Falls State Park in his honor. However, Wallenda hopes to see more of a permanent attraction on the American side and is making a call for unity on the American side of the Falls so that we can have a destination that is as unified or more so than our neighbors to the North.

"There are a lot of challenges. This mayor has a big task at hand right now and it's taking a lot on but I believe that we need to bring unity in this area and I think that's the challenge that Niagara Falls, US faces. I go to Canada, I'm invited to perform there all the time. I'm invited to do events and the reality is when I go over there, what I see is perfect unity between the Parks Department, between the government department and between the citizens, there's unity and I think that's what we need here," said Wallenda.

"I believe there are great things ahead. I believe that it is just the beginning and that there are great things ahead for Niagara Falls. It's not going to happen if we can't unify, if we can't all get on the same page for the same cause. The reality is, same causes the better of all of us. So politicians in general need to start focusing on the good cause for everybody and we need unity in our country in the world as well more than ever before."

Nik Wallenda spoke with WBEN early Wednesday morning before the commemorative announcement on the laws that had to be changed on both sides that had to be changed so that he could have permission to cross the border.

"To get the permission to walk across the Falls took changing legislation. It took changing a law that Governor Cuomo had to sign into effect that was over 100 years old allowing me to take that walk. Same on Canada, I had to change regulations over there to get permission. Niagara Falls is special to me for many reasons, but it will always be a memory. A billion people watched, they estimated within 48 hours and seen an image of that walk around the world and increased tourism and that had a great legacy effect to this area. This walk is unique because of just what it took the challenges of getting permission. That process is what led I think to the incredible following as the US official originally said no and then Canada said no, then the US said yes and that whole process really garnered a huge media following, which in turn created a huge fan base for my brand and for myself," Wallenda said.

Wallenda emphasized this is a team effort and we need to work together to make things happen to help restore the beauty on the United States side of the Falls.

"It's gonna take great leadership but it's gonna take unity. It can't just be on one person, it takes a team to be able to walk across the halls, it took a team of hundreds of people to make that happen. I couldn't have done it by myself. And if we can't have that happened here in Niagara Falls, there will never be a permanent attraction here," said Wallenda.

"I don't lose hope, because that's who I am and that's the way I work. It is heartbreaking to say that until there's full unity, it won't happen. One, it can't be on one man himself. I'm having those conversations constantly and to be honest with you, the phone rings from across the border often, but my heart wants to do something here. I want to do big things for the U.S. We need help here. They're doing incredible over there. We should be embarrassed."

"All of the things that have been promised, obviously continue to be a part of a conversation. I'm new to this conversation and from my perspective, if the roadblocks at any point were with local government, those roadblocks are gone. The next question is, who else is getting in the way? What's their reason for getting in the way and how do we move them out of the way?" said Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino.

Comments / 1

Related
WKBW-TV

What happened to Nik Wallenda's plans to invest in Niagara Falls?

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Daredevil Nik Wallenda returned to Niagara Falls on Wednesday to mark 10 years since his tightrope walk over the falls. Back then, Wallenda discussed bringing a permanent attraction to the Cataract City. However, a decade later, that project has yet to happen. When asked...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
POLITICS
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 17 - June 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-friendly events are scheduled to take place all throughout the Western New York region this weekend. The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "The Festival commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when freedom became reality to all enslaved African Americans; and recognizes the continued quest, of Black people, to remain free, while celebrating the rich history, culture, and achievements of the African American experience," a release says. 7 News will share a live stream of the parade on Saturday morning. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

E. Ferry Street Freedom Wall restoration gets a boost

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Freedom Wall on East Ferry Street, which celebrates and honors African American civil rights leaders is getting a major makeover. Friday we saw what the completed construction will look like. More than $700,000 of state funding will help restore the murals and the surrounding area. The space from the concrete […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Falls#Canadian#American#The Parks Department
WIBX 950

New Statue Is Going Up In Niagara Falls

June 15 marked the tenth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s famous walk across the falls on a highwire. In honor of the accomplishment’s anniversary, Niagara Falls officials announced plans to add a new statue near the falls to celebrate the historic walk. The city of Niagara Falls is planning...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Is Talking About Lake Shadow In Western New York

Is it hot enough for you this week? The summer is not officially here yet and we are seeing temperatures well over 80 and with the humidity, it feels like we are in the upper 90's! But here in Western New York, we are fortunate to have to Great Lakes that help keep the storms that typically fire up pushed off a little more.
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Easy Hikes For Newbies Around Western New York

Buffalo is known for a ton of awesome things. Living here, you can take advantage of the world-class food scene, busy water scene, amazing live music, historical sites, kick-butt sports teams, enriching history, eye-opening museums and culture…I could easily go on and on. Buffalo has something for literally everyone.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Community members express their concern on NYS Regents changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, New York’s State of Education Department passed a proposal to help students pass their final exams this year and today parents and community members came together at Bethesda World Harvest International Church. “What is the value of a regents diploma if I get the diploma whether I pass the […]
POLITICS
News 4 Buffalo

Some local cities not officially recognizing Juneteenth this year

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Buffalo prepares for Juneteenth, there are some local cities that are not officially recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery and became a national holiday last year after a period of civil unrest and protests. Rev. Mark Blue of the Buffalo NAACP expressed […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

40th M&T Bank Downtown Country Market kicks off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday was another great afternoon to enjoy lunch outside and pick up some fresh produce. This marks the 40th season of the M&T Bank Downtown Country Market. It’s a great spot to pick up some fresh fruits and vegetables and check out the many local vendors. They said they are hoping […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Brennan's Bowery Bar announces closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brennan's Bowery Bar announced on Facebook that the bar will be closing. On Thursday the bar announced that Friday night would be its last night of services for the foreseeable future. "We had hoped to make an announcement and give everyone ample time to pay their...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy