Whitfield family 'encouraged' by Attorney General's visit to Buffalo

By Brayton J Wilson
 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - It was another significant visit from a prominent figure in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, as Attorney General Merrick Garland arrived in Buffalo in the late morning hours.

As part of his visit to Buffalo, Garland paid his respects to the 10 people who lost their lives in the deadly mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. The Attorney General then took time to meet with each of the victims' families, including those who were wounded in the shooting.

"In the days and weeks since the attack, we have all witnessed the strength of this community's bonds, its resilience and its love. I am humbled to have just felt that firsthand in my discussions with the families," said Garland during his opening remarks. "Hate-fueled acts of violence terrorize not only the individuals who were all attacked, but entire communities. Hate brings immediate devastation, and it inflicts lasting fear. At the Justice Department, we view confronting hate crimes as both our legal and our moral obligation."

Among the families who were at the Apollo Theatre on Jefferson Avenue on Wednesday included the Whitfield family, who lost Ruth, 86, on that fateful Saturday. Ruth's sons Garnell Jr. and Raymond, as well as daughter Robin were all on-hand to meet with the Attorney General and talk about what actions are being taken going forward after the racially motivated shooting.

"We're certainly encouraged that they're here and making this a priority. So we were very happy about that," said Garnell Jr. following Garland's visit to Buffalo.

"We are very thankful that the Justice Department has come with the full power of the Justice Department," added Raymond on Wednesday. "They've assured us that they will leave no stone unturned, and that's what's most important to us."

The Whitfields were certainly happy to see the Attorney General of the United States taking the time to be in Buffalo and have the entire Justice Department showing their support of the community. It's something that bolsters the confidence of the Whitfield families, and others in attendance.

"As my brother said, they're bringing the full measure of their authority and resources to bear on this case. That gives us a lot of confidence," said Garnell Jr., the former Fire Commissioner for the City of Buffalo.

While conversations between the families and the Attorney General were not discussed in detail, the Whitfields didn't take the presence of Garland in the city lightly.

"Our message was, first of all, thanking him for being here personally," Garnell Jr. said. "But also, we wanted to make sure that they were not looking at this as a singular case in Buffalo. This is a problem throughout America, and we're very interested to know that they were looking at this more broadly."

The Whitfields also brought up the issue of white supremacy across the United States, and how it is hidden all too much in society. It was a goal for the family to bring the issue up to the Justice Department, as well as a need to talk more about the problem facing the country.

"This is a national scourge. White supremacy and hate and bigotry are a part of America's fabric," Garnell Jr. said.

"That's what we want to make sure that people are focusing on. We're very pleased with the movement, and the negotiations on the gun laws. It's the first time in a very long time, so we're happy about that. It's not what we would have wanted. There's a lot more work to be done there, but that's only part of the problem. The other part of the problem is white supremacy, and white nationalism. That's what's got to be talked about. Something's got to be done about that."

Another point brought up by the Whitfields on Wednesday with Attorney General Garland pertained to preventative measures, and steps the country can take that will hopefully lead toward events such as this not happening in the future.

"What can we do towards that end?," Raymond asked of the issue. "It doesn't stop with the justice for our mother and the other nine victims. It's how do we prevent these things from happening, these horrific crimes from happening in other communities, breaking the hearts of other families."

Also as part of Wednesday's visit to Buffalo, the Attorney General announced federal charges against the 18-year-old suspected shooter that were filed by a criminal complaint. The alleged gunman faces four different federal charges against him, including:

- Hate crimes resulting in death
- Hate crimes involving bodily injury and attempt to kill
- Use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence
- Use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

If convicted on, at least, one of those crimes, the suspected shooter could end up facing the death penalty.

Attorney General Garland said on Wednesday the Justice Department has a series of procedures it needs to follow in this case. First, there has to be an indictment. After the indictment, the regulatory procedures will be followed, with the families and the survivors of the mass shooting then being consulted.

Although the families may have a say in whether or not they feel the alleged gunman should face the death penalty for his hate crime against the East Side community, the Whitfields had nothing to provide on their stance on the death penalty.

"We're just looking for justice. We're not here to talk about the death penalty or anything like that," Garnell Jr. said. "This is just the beginning, so we're going to defer it to professionals, to the U.S. Attorney and all of those persons that are supporting them."

The family is, however, glad there's a complaint that was filed on Wednesday. While they understand it's not quite finalized yet, they're just glad the process is underway.

"The specifics of complaint weren't as important as it having been filed. The fact that, again, the Department of Justice is here and taking this seriously and making it a priority is what we would have hoped for," Garnell Jr. said. "The specifics of it, we haven't fully understood all of that yet, and this is just the beginning. So we're very happy about that."

More reaction from the Whitfield family on the Attorney General's visit to Buffalo is available in the player below:

