Back on May 27 I covered how some gas stations in Washington state adjusted their fuel pumps to allow for an extra digit in the prices, signaling the coming of $10 a gallon gas. Immediately, I was hit with a barrage of accusations, because apparently I was spreading conspiracy theories and false news, plus I’m supposedly an idiot and all sorts of vile insults I can’t publish. Anyway, that crazy “conspiracy theory” of $10 a gallon for gas is here, only it hit California first, just as I predicted on our podcast.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO