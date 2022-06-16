ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Abbott baby formula plant in Sturgis shut down again, this time due to flooding

By Ken Delaney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTURGIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The baby formula plant at the center of the nation’s formula shortage has shut down again. Flooding cause by heavy...

Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage Street reopens under I-94 after closure for bridge work

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Portage Street has reopened under Interstate 94 after work this week to set beams for the highway bridge. Portage Street/Portage Road between the east and west legs of Kilgore Road reopened to vehicle traffic on the afternoon of Friday, June 17, Michigan Department of Transportation Spokesman Nicholas Schirripa told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Teens airlifted following 4-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI — Two teenagers and another man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash Friday. Around 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police and Burr Oak Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of East Chicago Road (U.S. 12) near Burr Oak Road in Burr Oak Township for a four-vehicle crash.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Why Are People Tossing Kittens Out of Their Cars in Kalamazoo County?

On more than one occasion, kittens have been tossed out of moving vehicles, and into traffic in Kalamazoo County. The first incident involved a five-week old kitten that was tossed out a car window on Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo. The second incident happened days later with again another kitten that...
103.3 WKFR

What do the Letters on Top of Kalamazoo Street Signs Mean?

Ever wonder what the letters and symbols mean on top of street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? Wonder no more. While having breakfast at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo last weekend I noticed the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign. I'm not sure how I've never noticed that before. I asked our waitress, she also had no idea. Driving around I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top. We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West. So, what's going on here? It turns out, the letters represent which district of Kalamazoo you're in. Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Crews working to restore power in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Crews were out in big numbers on Wednesday working to restore power to residents in Cass County. As of Thursday morning, there are still roughly 800 Midwest Energy & Communications (MEC) customers without power. MEC hopes to have all remaining outages restored by the end of the day.
CASS COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Four die in head on crash on Marshall Road in Girard Township

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A head on crash north of Coldwater on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of four people. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 3:05 p.m. on Marshall Road just north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township. They say a small SUV...
COLDWATER, MI
WNDU

Accident in Mishawaka closes road for multiple hours

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to an accident that closed down a part of Edison Road for multiple hours late Friday night into Saturday morning. Multiple officers were on scene of the crash, and at least one car and a motorcycle were involved. At this time it is unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash. The road is now clear.
MISHAWAKA, IN
wkzo.com

Four die in Saturday afternoon head on crash north of Coldwater

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A head on crash north of Coldwater on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of four people. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 3:05 p.m. on Marshall Road just north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township. They say a small SUV and a full-size pickup truck were involved. When deputies arrived, they found two unresponsive adults in the pickup and one unresponsive adult in the small SUV. Both drivers were pinned in the wreckage. Coldwater Fire Rescue used the Jaws of Life as they worked feverishly to free the female driver. She was transported by Life Care Ambulance immediately to the emergency room at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries. The deputies preliminary investigation shows the small SUV, driven by 45-year-old Christopher Raymond of Bronson, was south bound on Marshall Road when it went left of center and hit the north bound pickup truck that was driven by 62-year-old Theresa Mills of Coldwater.. The passengers in the Mills vehicle were 44-year-old Angela Balowski of Union City and 22-year-old William Balowski of Battle Creek. Theresa Mills was pronounced dead at the ProMedica emergency room. William Balowski, Angela Balowski and Raymond were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Branch County Medical Examiner. Marshall Road was closed for approximately 3 and half hours for the investigation of the scene. The Accident remains under Investigation by Branch County Deputies/Michigan State Police Accident Unit and Branch County Coroner’s Office.
COLDWATER, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo County apartment blaze may have been cause by faulty outlet

COOPER TWP, Mich. — A fire at Coopers Landing Apartments on June 16, 2022, damaged several apartments in one building. When firefighters arrived on scene flames were coming off a third-floor deck and going into the loft area of the building, according to Cooper Charter Township Fire Chief Terry Emig.
grmag.com

Teen entrepreneur lands Fresh Thyme deal

A Kalamazoo teen recently secured a retail deal for her small business. Eighteen-year-old Anaya Fernando, owner of Sugar Sweet Bath + Body Treats, will sell her natural self-care products at grocery retailer Fresh Thyme Market. The official in-store launch will take place with a pop-up event from 1-4 p.m. Sunday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

