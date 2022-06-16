ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gorse fires break out in Cornwall during hot weather spell

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire crews have attended three gorse fires across Cornwall during the hot...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Fire crews tackling 'hot spots' at Nechells recycling plant

Firefighters are still tackling "hot spots" at the scene of a recycling plant blaze five days after it broke out. West Midlands Fire Service declared a major incident at Smurfit Kappa in Nechells, Birmingham, on Sunday. On Friday, it said, an increase in wind speed meant additional smoke was being...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Teenage girl, 16, rescued after falling into Shepshed quarry

A 16-year-old girl has been rescued after she fell about 10m (33ft) down a quarry in Leicestershire. The fire service said they were alerted at 11:36 BST on Friday to the girl, who was stuck on a ledge on the 50m (164ft) cliff near Ingleberry Road, Shepshed. The girl, who...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Dog turns on stove and starts house fire

A fire that caused considerable damage to a house in Parkville, in the US state of Missouri, was started by a dog that accidentally turned on the stove. The dog managed to turn on the hob on by pressing its paw against a touch activation button, while trying to reach a pan of grease that had been left on top.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derby van crash leaves one dead and two injured

A man has died and two other people were injured after a van crashed near a Derby skating rink. Police arrived at Mansfield Road, near Rollerworld, at 19:45 BST on Saturday. A 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, Derbyshire Police said, while a 62-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital and a 34-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy