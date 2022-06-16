Gorse fires break out in Cornwall during hot weather spell

Firefighters are still tackling "hot spots" at the scene of a recycling plant blaze five days after it broke out. West Midlands Fire Service declared a major incident at Smurfit Kappa in Nechells, Birmingham, on Sunday. On Friday, it said, an increase in wind speed meant additional smoke was being...
A 16-year-old girl has been rescued after she fell about 10m (33ft) down a quarry in Leicestershire. The fire service said they were alerted at 11:36 BST on Friday to the girl, who was stuck on a ledge on the 50m (164ft) cliff near Ingleberry Road, Shepshed. The girl, who...
A fire that caused considerable damage to a house in Parkville, in the US state of Missouri, was started by a dog that accidentally turned on the stove. The dog managed to turn on the hob on by pressing its paw against a touch activation button, while trying to reach a pan of grease that had been left on top.
A man has died and two other people were injured after a van crashed near a Derby skating rink. Police arrived at Mansfield Road, near Rollerworld, at 19:45 BST on Saturday. A 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, Derbyshire Police said, while a 62-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital and a 34-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
Comments / 0