Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the mail that valued her home at $609,700 — up $90,000 just since 2021. “I looked at it and I was like, ‘Oh holy (expletive),’” Mortimer said. ...

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO