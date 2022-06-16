ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Aceu Reveals the Best Way to Warm Up and Learn Recoil Patterns in Apex Legends

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to popular...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

How to Earn Valkyrie’s Heirloom: The Suzaku in Apex Legends

Valkyrie will be the latest Apex Legend to earn an Heirloom, The Suzaku, but how do you earn it?. Heirlooms are a special item for each Legend in the game. So far, not all Legends have an Heirloom as eight of them are still without. The Heirloom changes the Legend's melee fists with an item of significance they can now use. Additionally, they receive a voice line and a banner pose.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Awakening Collection Event Patch Notes: Full List

The Apex Legends Awaken Collection Event has just been officially announced and with it, Respawn Entertainment dropped a detailed patch notes listing the changes and new content coming to the battle royale next week. Lifeline's Town Takeover, a brand-new set of limited-time cosmetics, Valkyrie’s Heirloom, the return of Control and...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 12.12 Preview

League of Legends Patch 12.12 preview notes have been released. League of Legends Patch 12.12 is set to go live on June 22, 2022. Patch 12.10 saw the release of the durability update, in which huge system overhauls were implemented to increase the durability of Champions. Patch 12.11 sought to fix a lot of what didn't work in the previous patch. Patch 12.12 has significantly fewer changes than the previous two, but still a few important adjustments to improve gameplay. Here are all the major changes, according to to the Twitter of League of Legends game developer, Tim.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recoil#Apex Legends#Video Game
DBLTAP

When Does the TFT Dragonlands Pass End?

With the release of Set 7, officially called Dragonlands, fans have been wondering when the TFT Dragonlands Pass ends. The Dragonlands Pass will end at the end of the set, which will be on Sep. 7, 2022. Every new TFT set comes with a new pass that gives players access...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
DBLTAP

When Does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 End?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been a blast so far. Here's when it will end. With the success of Fortnite's newest season, sweaty eleven-year-olds across the world are already wondering what's next. A recent article by Dextero points out that the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3...
DBLTAP

Respawn is Aware of Mad Maggie's Broken Ultimate in Apex Legends

Mad Maggie looked like an amazing Legend when she was first introduced, but it was quickly realized that wasn't the case. The Legend has struggled since her inception and things like a buggy ultimate doesn't help. Mad Maggie's passive and ultimate has some major inconsistencies. Players have stated a lack...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Prime Gaming Rewards: June 2022

Each month, Prime Gaming rewards members with free downloadable content for the most popular games out. This includes free access to games, weapons, character skins and more. Apex Legends is included in this month's Prime Gaming Rewards and offers a new bundle available to claim now. Here's everything available in Apex Legends' Prime Gaming rewards for June 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Rohanium Glow Reactive Mastercraft Warzone Bundle Announced

The Rohanium Glow Reactive Mastercraft bundle is set to be one of the newest premium collections added to the in-game store with the launch of Season 4 for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Although this offering has yet to be revealed in full, here's a breakdown of what the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Itachi, Hinata Fortnite Skins Apparently Confirmed in Leak

Following up Epic Games' recent "Rivals!" teaser for its second Fortnite x Naruto crossover cosmetics set, it appears leakers have revealed that Itachi and Hinata skins are indeed coming to the game soon. On June 16, prominent Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR put out a tweet "confirming skins for Itachi and Hinata.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Get the Push Dagger in Warzone Season 4

Wondering how to unlock the brand-new Push Dagger melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4? We've got you covered. As announced in the newly released Vanguard and Warzone Mercenaries of Fortune roadmap, four new weapons will be incorporated into the mix throughout the season starting June 22. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Push Dagger melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy