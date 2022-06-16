ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Car crashes down embankment, into pond in Hunterdon County

By Jay Edwards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A driver was injured after crashing down an embankment and into a pond Wednesday night in Hunterdon County, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad Facebook’s page. The crash happened at 8:37 p.m. at the...

MidJersey.News

Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles In Serious Head-On Crash On Old Trenton Road In West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)--Last night at 10:33 p.m. June 17, 2022, West Windsor Police, West Windsor Emergency Services and West Windsor Fire Department and Princeton Junction Fire Company were dispatched to Old Trenton Road near Pennington Road for a serious head on crash with three people trapped. Additional BLS ambulances were called from East Windsor, Hightstown and Robbinsville as well as paramedics from Captial Health. Within 20 minutes firefighters were able to free the trapped occupants and transfer the patients to waiting ambulances. Three "Trauma Alerts" were called and all were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Fire Police from Mercer County, Windsor and West Windsor closed the roadway at Dorchester Drive and also at Village Road East. West Windsor Police are currently on scene investigating the crash with the serious crash investigation unit. Further details to follow as they become available. Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles in West Windsor.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man found dead along shoulder of N.J. highway

A man was found dead along the shoulder of Route 4 west in Englewood on Saturday morning, authorities said. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious male on the shoulder of Route 4 west near South Dean Street in the city at around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Man charged with DWI, assault by auto after crash in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Monmouth County man is facing a slew of charges following a motor vehicle crash last week in Byram Township. On June 12, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Roseville Road near Amity Road. When officers arrived, two individuals who were involved in the crash were located and one individual suffered facial injuries, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Morris County woman killed in Fairfield Township crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Essex County) – A crash killed a Dover woman Tuesday in Fairfield Township, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. The two-car crash happened on June 14 at around 5:00 p.m. on Passaic Avenue, Stephens said. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevy Cavalier, driven...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
catcountryjerseyshore.com

Another drowning in NJ: This time tragedy strikes in back yard

RIVER VALE — A man drowned in his pool Friday morning, the 13th person to succumb to drowning in New Jersey since April and the fifth victim just this week. River Vale police Lt. Josh Wisse said officers were called to a home on Brian Court around 11:15 a.m. Despite officers performing life-saving measures, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.
RIVER VALE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

3 seriously injured in Morris County crash

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people suffered serious injuries in a crash in Mount Olive Township Wednesday morning. The crash happened on June 15, at 10:09 a.m., on Route 206 in the area of Matt’s Glass, 213 Route 206, police said. Officers arrived on scene...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

River Vale Resident Drowns In Backyard Pool

A 55-year-old River Vale man drowned in his backyard pool on Friday, authorities confirmed. Borough police responding to a 911 call at 624 Brian Court shortly after 11 a.m. found Daniel Balestra still in the pool, responders said. Offices pulled the victim from the pool and began CPR, Police Lt....
RIVER VALE, NJ
987thecoast.com

Report: Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on Route 55

A 45 year old Elizabeth man lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on Route 55 near Vineland. NJ.com reports that man was in the back of a box truck early Tuesday morning. He fell out of the truck and was killed. The victim was run over by the trailer that the truck was pulling.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Dover Woman Dies In Fairfield Crash

A 51-year-old Dover woman was killed in a Fairfield crash Tuesday, June 14, authorities said. Marina Prudencio was in a Chevy Cavalier that collided with a Mazda CX5 on on Passaic Avenue around 5:05 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna said.
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Jersey 101.5

Edison, NJ man charged with murder of former girlfriend found in car

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — Already charged with having a woman's dead body in a vehicle, a Middlesex County man has now been charged with the woman's murder. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that 28-year-old Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, of Edison, is charged with first-degree murder. He had already been charged with desecration of human remains.
EDISON, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey man found with body in car accused of murder

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A Middlesex County man already criminally charged for having his ex-girlfriend’s dead body in his car will now also be charged with her murder, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Friday. About 7:45 a.m. June 10, members of the Atlantic Highlands Police Department responded to a call and located a […]
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

