COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the school year draws closer, school districts in the Columbia area all seem to be facing a similar problem - a shortage in bus drivers. This is an issue that has been causing Sonja Donaldson Lawrence a headache for year. Sonja has been a Richland District One school bus driver for decades and when asked about things changing, she answered, "I really hope so. I've been here 20 years and never seen it like this. This is the worst"

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO