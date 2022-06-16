ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade Officer Shoots and Kills Man Armed With Knives: Police

NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man armed with two knives was shot and killed by a Miami-Dade Police officer during a confrontation at an apartment building Wednesday night, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Southwest 149th Avenue....

www.nbcmiami.com

NBC Miami

Search Continues for Gunman Who Shot 5 in Car in Miami

Police are still searching for a gunman who opened fire on a car in Miami over the weekend, leaving five people hospitalized. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 1 near 22nd Avenue, about four miles from downtown Miami. According to Miami Police officials, six people were inside...
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Woman Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized After Fort Lauderdale Crash

Police are investigating a crash in Fort Lauderdale that left one woman dead and three others hospitalized. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue and involved two vehicles, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
#Shooting#Police#911#Violent Crime#Southwest 149th Avenue
CBS Miami

MDPD launches internal affairs investigation into traffic stop video

MIAMI – An internal affairs investigation is underway after an incident involving a Miami-Dade police officer was caught on video."Give me your driver's license, registration. Listen closely or you will not be going to work today. This is how you guys get killed out here," the officer is heard saying.When asked to repeat what the officer said, the officer closes the driver's door.At this time, we don't know what led to the traffic stop. But the driver did post the video on TikTok with the title " #Being black in American is a crime."The Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement that says "an internal affairs investigation is underway to review over 30 minutes of footage captured on the officer's body worn camera and other evidence."They went on to say that "the officer's patrol duty was changed to administrative desk duties pending a complete investigation."
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Security guard is charged in deadly shooting at Publix

A security guard on Saturday turned himself in to face a manslaughter charge, accused of shooting a man at Publix, Hollywood police say. Andre Grey is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, a second-degree felony, in the June 10 shooting at 1740 Polk Street, near Young Circle. He’s cooperating with investigators, according to Hollywood Police. He was being held at the Broward County Jail on ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.

MIAMI – Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.According to police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of US 1 around SW 22 Avenue."I was up and heard the gunshots. I hid behind a wall and ducked down on the ground," said Juan Carlos Balsera, who lives in the area. "I heard like seven shots."      Detectives said a Nissan Altima with six occupants was shot at by people in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them."The ages are from 17 into the early 20s. As of right...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Click10.com

Police: Man in critical condition following Rickenbacker Causeway shooting

MIAMI – A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot near the Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami police said. Officer Kenia Fallat, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to reports of a person shot at 3000 Rickenbacker Causeway, under the William M. Powell Bridge, at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward police agencies dole out 500+ citations in less than two weeks of railroad crossing enforcement

A line of cars crept over warning paint and across railroad tracks, then pulled up to a red light at Hillsboro Boulevard and Dixie Highway on Thursday morning. The drivers stuck in the middle of the traffic sat still on the tracks. They had no escape if a train came barreling down. “Look at that, it’s like follow the leader,” said sergeant Allen Adkins of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies, 3 injured in Fort Lauderdale car crash

A woman died and three others were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Fort Lauderdale early Sunday, police said. The crash took place shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of NW 23rd Avenue, just west of Interstate 95. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue pronounced a woman dead at the crash site and took three other women to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition, according ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect in 2020 Miami-Dade Shooting That Killed 7-Year-Old Takes Plea Deal

One of two men charged in the 2020 shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl in Miami-Dade has accepted a plea deal that gives him a 30-year prison sentence. Antonio Robinson agreed to the deal Friday after he was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the July 2020 drive-by shooting that killed Alana Washington and left three other people including a 2-year-old wounded.

