America's favorite nice guy, Tom Hanks, lost his signature cool on Wednesday night when a group of fans swarmed him and his wife, Rita Wilson, in New York City. In footage that has gone viral on social media, the pair of actors can be seen weaving quickly through a frenzied horde of people following and trying to snap selfies with the "Greyhound" star before accidentally knocking Wilson off balance. After regaining her footing, Wilson shouted "Stop it!" and Hanks went into protective-husband mode.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO