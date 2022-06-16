Magnolia Police list recent arrests

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission has received reports about drilling activity in South Arkansas. Weiser-Brown Operating Company is the operator and Sewell Drilling Company is the contractor for two wildcat wells in Nevada County. The Howell No. 1 is 1,107 feet FSL and 2,435 feet FEL in Section 3-15S-22W. Permit depth is to 3,050 feet in the Tokio Zone. The location is on the southern end of Nevada County Road 135, east of the Falcon community. The New Hope No. 1 is 2,061 feet FNL and 1,085 feet FEL in Section 34-14S-22W. Permit depth is to 3,500 feet in the Tokio Zone. The location is on Nevada County Road 4 near New Hope Church. Work on both wells began June 14.

NEVADA COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO