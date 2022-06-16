ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously...

Juneteenth an official federal holiday, starting Monday

The Juneteenth National Independence Day becomes an official federal and state holiday on Monday. Government offices and financial institutions will be closed. There will be no regular mail delivery. Under the Juneteenth act, June 19 will be a “date specific” holiday with New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Willie J. Carroll II

Willie J. Carroll II, also known as "Bobby," was born November 11, 1940 to the late Willie and Susie Pearl Carroll. Mr. Carroll was called to eternal rest on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Arkansas Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in TexARKana. Willie was born and raised in Lewisville, Lafayette County,...
LEWISVILLE, AR
United Community Organization sponsors Juneteenth festivities

Juneteenth Festival events run through Saturday night in Magnolia. The festival’s Gospel Explosion will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. Minister Anthony Jackson is the guest emcee. Righteous Living and Grace are the featured...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Main Street America recognizes Homer, Ruston programs

North Louisiana communities are among 20 across the state designated as 2022 Accredited Main Street America programs. Accredited status is Main Street America's top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach. North Louisiana’s nationally-accredited Main Street...
RUSTON, LA
Waldo, AR
Oil and Gas: Two wildcat wells in southern Nevada County

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission has received reports about drilling activity in South Arkansas. Weiser-Brown Operating Company is the operator and Sewell Drilling Company is the contractor for two wildcat wells in Nevada County. The Howell No. 1 is 1,107 feet FSL and 2,435 feet FEL in Section 3-15S-22W. Permit depth is to 3,050 feet in the Tokio Zone. The location is on the southern end of Nevada County Road 135, east of the Falcon community. The New Hope No. 1 is 2,061 feet FNL and 1,085 feet FEL in Section 34-14S-22W. Permit depth is to 3,500 feet in the Tokio Zone. The location is on Nevada County Road 4 near New Hope Church. Work on both wells began June 14.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
Sandy Davison new golf director at Mystic Creek

Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado recently welcomed Sandy Davison as the club’s new director of golf. In his new position, Davison will oversee all golf operations for the 18-hole facility, which Golfweek recently named the Best Course You Can Play in Arkansas, and rated the course No. 38 on its “Top 100 Courses You Can Play in the U.S.” ranking.
EL DORADO, AR

