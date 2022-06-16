ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Volunteers invest money, energy to build kids’ beds

By By Brie Handgraaf
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORJEE_0gCTCyiu00
Travis and Phillip Johnson assemble head and foot boards for beds during a recent Sleep in Heavenly Peace build at First Baptist Church.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgK8M_0gCTCyiu00
Julie and John Conoley with Emma Spencer, right, sand rails for beds during a recent Sleep in Heavenly Peace build at First Baptist Church.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0jIY_0gCTCyiu00
Each bed Sleep in Heavenly Peace gives to a child in need is branded with the organization’s initials.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OB59B_0gCTCyiu00
Tyson Wooten drills screw holes in the sides of boards while Doug Spencer helps steady the wood during a recent Sleep in Heavenly Peace build at First Baptist Church.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNOgD_0gCTCyiu00
Jackson Stapp, a rising third grader at Jones Elementary School, concentrates on drilling a hole in a board with the help of Tommy Wheeler during a recent Sleep in Heavenly Peace build at First Baptist Church.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQw73_0gCTCyiu00
Addison Brinkley, 12, uses a mallet and a template to press dimples into a board where it needs to be drilled for a bed during a recent Sleep in Heavenly Peace build at First Baptist Church.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTNNS_0gCTCyiu00
Jackson Stapp, a rising third grader at Jones Elementary School, concentrates on drilling a hole in a board with the help of Tommy Wheeler during a recent Sleep in Heavenly Peace build at First Baptist Church.

Every bead of sweat dripping from volunteers’ foreheads was a small price to pay to ensure Wilson kids have a bed of their own. At least that’s what the teens who raised roughly $5,000 for a recent Sleep in Heavenly Peace build thought.

“It is just really cool to see everyone come out and support this cause,” said 15-year-old Zach Hill. “I know in Wilson and a lot of places actually, people aren’t as fortunate as we are, so it is good to come together to help others.”

First Baptist Church youth minister Susan Johnson volunteered on bed builds for the Rocky Mount chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace before the pandemic hit. When she learned a Wilson chapter had started, Johnson decided to show the youth group a video to see if its members wanted to hold a fundraiser for the organization.

Junior and Rachel Brinkley were volunteering with the Rocky Mount group when they decided to bring the cause to the Wilson community. They attended the national training, which covers the build process, digital marketing, fundraising and more.

“We attended the training in January and we’ve been on fire ever since,” Junior Brinkley said.

A core team of 10 or 12 Wilsonians completed the first bed build to learn the process — which includes a variety of templates to simplify the assembly — and began to work with other groups to construct the wooden twin-size bed frames offered free to any kids in need. Visit www.shpbeds.org/chapter/nc-wilson to learn more, apply for a bed or volunteer.

It costs $250 to sponsor one bed, which includes all the lumber and hardware, a new mattress and bedding along with pillows.

“We deliver it and set it up, so the bed is ready for the kid to sleep in that night,” Rachel Brinkley said.

As part of the First Baptist Church fundraiser, 8-year-old Addie Johnson held a yard sale and sold icy treats thanks to Sunset Slush. Her efforts raised about $1,000, and she also pitched in during a recent construction event where volunteers assembled 22 beds.

“It feels really good,” Johnson said.

For small groups, volunteers can assemble or stain beds at the chapter’s new office at 226 Tarboro St. E, but for larger groups, the team can set up 11 stations under tents in a parking lot or other area.

“We want to make sure we get the word out so people can apply to get a bed for their kids if they need one,” Rachel Brinkley said. “We’ve been talking to the Department of Social Services and made some connections with the schools, but we know we can do more to let people know because we know there are kids in Wilson that need beds.”

Want to help?

Sleep in Heavenly Peace can always use financial contributions, but there are a variety of donations people can also make, including:

• New twin-size bedding, especially comforters.

• New standard-size pillows.

• New twin mattresses.

• Drill bits.

• Lumber.

• Vinegar.

• Steel wool.

Visit the shortened link tinyurl.com/2p8ay5bc to see the organization’s full wish list of items.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Free Community Event in Kinston on Saturday

Kinston, N.C. (WITN) -A free community event is being held in Kinston for members of the community to enjoy. The even called “Our Community Cares” is taking place Saturday June 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenoir County Health Department. There will be food, live...
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton FD Mourning The Loss Of Lucy The Fire Dog

CLAYTON – This morning, the Clayton Fire Department had to say goodbye to one of our own. Lucy the Fire Dog joined our family in 2007, when Chief Barbee and his wife, Donna, saw her in the Walmart parking lot while buying supplies for a Fire Department cookout. Originally...
CLAYTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson, NC
Society
City
Wilson, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
cbs17

Dog rescue asking for fosters, adopters to help clear shelters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A non-profit organization is calling on the community to help with the overwhelming amount of dogs in shelters. Perfectly Imperfect Pups says rescues and shelters are in a state of emergency and desperately seeking help. They say owner surrenders are the highest they have ever...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Zebulon event for horse lovers celebrates Juneteenth

This Sunday marks Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. You can celebrate this historic moment June 17-18 at an event that unites horse lovers and the community -- the Heels, Hoofs and Wheels Juneteenth Explosion. Reporter: Ken Smith.
ZEBULON, NC
neusenews.com

Farmers Market update for June 18, 2022

Donation Station Coming This Saturday to Lenoir County Farmers Market. The N.C. Cooperative Extension Lenoir County Center is launching a Donation Station program as a way for the community to engage in supporting local food, local farmers, and food security efforts. Farmers' market shoppers will be able to purchase fresh produce and eggs from farmers and vendors, and then donate it at the Donation Station table. Shoppers can also offer a monetary donation, which will then be used to purchase fresh produce and eggs from farmers at the market at full value. At the end of each market, the donated produce and eggs will be given to the Salvation Army to serve their clients. Donation Station will be at the Farmers Market the following dates and time:
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Hill
warrenrecord.com

Sorority honors area women for community service

For 34 years, the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has honored women with their annual Breakfast for M’Lady Event. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event was known as Awards for M’Lady. Five women were honored virtually on May 7, at 3 p.m. with Community Merit Awards for their service to their communities in Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance counties and Mecklenburg County, Va.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WITN

ECU Health Medical Center Medicine Giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC MedAssist is bringing back the free over-the-counter medicine giveaway. The event will take place on Saturday, June 25. To pick up medicine, visit Bethel Youth Activity Center at 7447 Main Street, Bethel, NC 27812. Over the counter medicine will be available from 9 a.m. to...
BETHEL, NC
WITN

ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University professor and his wife are out of jail after being accused of withholding food from their children. ECU confirms to WITN News that Dr. Joseph Reid is an assistant professor of accounting. He and his wife, 32-year-old Lucreasha Reid, 32, were both...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bedding#Mattress#Charity#First Baptist Church#Jones Elementary School
cbs17

Wayne Co. health department to downsize COVID-19 testing site

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Health Department announced on Thursday that it will downsize COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. The Grantham Street annex in the Little River Shopping Center will transition to a three-day schedule on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting June 20. The hours of operation will remain the same from 8:15-11:45 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
GOLDSBORO, NC
ednc.org

From Henderson, N.C. to the N.C. Symphony

One of Dr. Anthony Kelley’s older brothers got a toy organ for Christmas. Put aside for two years, it was apparent Kelley’s siblings weren’t interested in playing with the instrument. He picked up the book that accompanied the toy and started trying to figure it out on his own.
HENDERSON, NC
neusenews.com

Bill's Grill & Bar now open in La Grange

According to their Facebook page, Bill’s Grill & Bar is now open in La Grange. “Bills Grill of Wilson and Blackcreek is thrilled to bring its down home country cooking PLUS Full bar to the quaint town of La Grange, NC! Bills Grill is known for its delicious, home style country cooking! Our restaurant’s are family owned and operated. From our good old fashioned burgers to our gourmet steaks, we look forward to serving you in the future”
LA GRANGE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
6K+
Followers
808
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy