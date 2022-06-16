ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into Raleigh office building, driver injured

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver crashed into a building and suffered minor injuries Wednesday night....

cbs17

Woman dies, 3 others seriously injured in fiery car wreck in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and three other people were injured after a vehicle crash ended with the vehicle engulfed in flames in Raleigh early Saturday. The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Saturday along North Raleigh Boulevard near Millbank Street, according to Raleigh police. The victims in...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Raleigh shooting east of downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting just a few blocks east of downtown Raleigh Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Martin Street, according to Raleigh police. A man was seriously injured...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man taken to hospital from Raleigh shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot on East Martin Street in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police confirmed someone was shot in the 800 block of the street in a residential area. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. A suspect was not in custody...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead after Raleigh crash, vehicle fire: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead, and three others are injured after a crash ended in a vehicle fire. This happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near North Raleigh Blvd. and Mullbury Street. Officials said one person died from the crash and three others were taken to the hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Accidents
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

10-year-old boy drowns at Moore County lake

West End, N.C. — We're working to learn more about the drowning death of a child at a lake in Moore County. Deputies tell WRAL News a 10-year-old boy drowned Saturday afternoon at Lake Auman, near the Seven Lakes West community. West End Fire and Rescue, Seven Lakes Fire...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh shooting leaves 1 injured

The Raleigh Police Department said Saturday night that one person is hurt after a shooting in Raleigh. The shooting took place on East Martin Street. Police told WRAL News a man was shot and taken to the hospital before EMS arrived. Officers said their injuries appeared to be serious. Police...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man shot, killed in Fayetteville homicide

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Fayetteville on Sunday morning, launching a homicide investigation for police. Fayetteville officers responded to the 800 block of Danish Drive around 11:40 after they learned of a shooting. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts from officers...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Head On Crash Injures Six

SELMA – Buffalo Road near Sullivan Road was jammed with emergency vehicles after a Friday afternoon head-on collision. A family of five in a Buick SUV and the driver of a rental passenger car were transported to Wake Med with serious injuries. Witnesses said the driver of the blue...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
#Traffic Accident
cbs17

Fire breaks out near Raleigh homeless camp

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire broke out in a wooded area near a homeless camp, according to firefighters. This happened near Sumner Blvd and Triangle Oaks Drive after 5:30 a.m. in Raleigh. Firefighters said the fire started in a wooded area behind an apartment complex. Firefighters said there...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

US 1 south reopens in Wake Forest after car and SUV crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck between a car and SUV closed all lanes of southbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 in Wake Forest for about a half hour Thursday night, officials said. The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. along U.S. 1 at Templeridge Road, according to a...
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

4 lanes of Capital Blvd. south reopen after crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four of five lanes of southbound Capital Boulevard were closed following a vehicle crash Friday morning, the NCDOT said. The NCDOT website showed the area as cleared at 9:10 a.m. The crash was near the intersection of Trawick Road at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man struck by lightning in Rocky Mount

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. His wife told WRAL News he was working on their AC unit behind their home when he was struck by lightning. Reporter: Keenan Willard.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Lightning strike sparks house fire in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A lightning strike was also the likely cause for a house fire in the 100 block of Sailfish Court in Durham. Reporter: Aaron Thomas. Photographer:...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

