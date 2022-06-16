ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the top 10 films shot in West Virginia

By Isaac Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N685D_0gCTCFRZ00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — You may not think of West Virginia as a filmmaking state, but the Mountain State has seen plenty of critically acclaimed films come through its mountains.

This list was compiled using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) website. Here are some facts about West Virginia moviemaking:

McDowell County was the only county featured twice in the top 10. The films shot in McDowell County are “Primal Fear” and “The Glass Castle.”

Drama films came out strong with six out of the 10 films featuring drama in their categories. Documentary came behind with four, while crime, thriller, and biography were featured in three films.

Two Best Picture winners are on the list. They are “The Silence of the Lambs” and “The Deer Hunter”. Both films won five Academy Awards. “The Deer Hunter” was nominated for nine total and “The Silence of the Lambs” was nominated for seven total.

Three films were nominated for an Academy Award but did not win. “Matewan” was nominated for one Academy Award for Best Cinematography. Edward Norton in “Primal Fear” was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. “Super Size Me” was nominated for Best Documentary.

The most critically acclaimed film on the list is “The Night of the Hunter” with a 99/100 on Metacritic from 8 critics, while “Primal Fear” was the lowest, with an average of 47/100 from 18 critics.

According to IMDb user ratings, here are the Top 10 films shot in West Virginia.

1. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Director: Jonathan Demme

Writer: Ted Tally (Screenplay), Thomas Harris (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Jodie Foster , Anthony Hopkins , Lawrence A. Bonney

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10 (1.4 million ratings)

Metacritic Score: 85/100

Where in West Virginia?: Clay County

IMDb Synopsis : “A young F.B.I. cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims.”

2. The Deer Hunter (1978)

Director : Michael Cimino

Writer: Michael Cimino (Story), Deric Washburn (Story), Louis Garfinkle (Story), Quinn K. Redeker (Story), Deric Washburn (Screenplay)

Stars: Robert De Niro , Christopher Walken , John Cazale

Genre: Drama, War

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10 (335,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 86/100

Where in West Virginia?: Follansbee, Brooke County | Weirton, Brooke & Hancock Counties

IMDb Synopsis : “An in-depth examination of the ways in which the Vietnam War impacts and disrupts the lives of several friends in a small steel mill town in Pennsylvania.”

3. The Night of the Hunter (1955)

Director: Charles Laughton

Writer: Charles Laughton (Screenplay), James Agee (Screenplay), Davis Grubb (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Robert Mitchum , Shelley Winters , Lillian Gish

Genre: Crime, Drama, Film-Noir, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 8/10 (89,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 99/100

Where in West Virginia?: Moundsville, Marshall County

IMDb Synopsis : “A religious fanatic marries a gullible widow whose young children are reluctant to tell him where their real daddy hid the $10,000 he’d stolen in a robbery.”

4. Matewan (1987)

Director: John Sayles

Writer: John Sayles

Stars : Chris Cooper , James Earl Jones , Mary McDonnell

Genre: Drama, History

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 (8,100 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 73/100

Where in West Virginia?: New River Gorge | Thurmond, Fayette County

IMDb Synopsis : “A labor union organizer comes to an embattled mining community brutally and violently dominated and harassed by the mining company.”

5. The Devil and Daniel Johnston (2005)

Director: Jeff Feuerzeig

Writer: Jeff Feuerzeig

Stars: Daniel Johnston , Matt Groening , Gibby Haynes

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Music

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 (10,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 77/100

Where in West Virginia?: Weston, Lewis County

IMDb Synopsis : “Daniel Johnston, manic-depressive genius singer/songwriter/artist is revealed in this portrait of madness, creativity and love.”

6. The Last Mountain (2011)

Director: Bill Haney

Writer: Bill Haney , Peter Rhodes

Stars: Susan B i rd , Don Blankenship , Ron Burris

Genre: Documentary

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 (299 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 62/100

Where in West Virginia? : Appalachian Mountains

IMDb Synopsis : “A coal mining corporation and a tiny community vie for the last great mountain in Appalachia in a battle for the future of energy that affects us all.”

7. Still Bill (2009)

Director: Damani Baker , Alex Vlack

Writer: Alex Vlack

Stars: Bill Withers , Clarence Avant , Corey Glover

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Music

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 (629 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 76/100

Where in West Virginia?: Slab Fork, Raleigh County

IMDb Synopsis : “A portrait of soul legend Bill Withers.”

8. Primal Fear (1996)

Director: Gregory Hoblit

Writer: Steve Shagan (Screenplay), Ann Biderman (Screenplay), William Diehl (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Richard Gere , Laura Linney , Edward Norton

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 (290,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 47/100

Where in West Virginia?: Keystone, McDowell County

IMDb Synopsis : “An altar boy is accused of murdering a priest, and the truth is buried several layers deep.”

9. Super Size Me (2004)

Director: Morgan Spurlock

Writer: Morgan Spurlock

Stars : Morgan Spurlock , Daryl Isaacs , Chemeeka Walker

Genre: Documentary

IMDb Rating : 7.2/10 (108,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 73/100

Where in West Virginia?: Beckley, Raleigh County

IMDb Synopsis : “While examining the influence of the fast food industry, Morgan Spurlock personally explores the consequences on his health of a diet of solely McDonald’s food for one month.”

10. The Glass Castle (2017)

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Writer: Destin Daniel Cretton (Screenplay), Andrew Lanham (Screenplay), Jeannette Walls (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Brie Larson , Woody Harrelson , Naomi Watts

Genre: Biography, Drama

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10 (33,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 56/100

Where in West Virginia?: Welch, McDowell County

IMDb Synopsis : “A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who’s an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children’s imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

