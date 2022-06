Netflix has released the official trailer for their coming-of-age romantic comedy Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between based on the best-selling novel by Jennifer E. Smith. After making a pact to break up before college, the trailer shows a young couple going on one last epic date, revisiting all the moments that made their relationship so special. By the end of the night, they have to decide if their love can hold on through the next chapter of their lives, or if they should honor the pact they made and say goodbye forever.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO