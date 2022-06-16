ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Stang's magical run in girls tennis ends in semifinals of Div. 2 state tournament

By Mick Colageo
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago
HINGHAM — The Bishop Stang girls tennis team ran into a buzzsaw in Wednesday's MIAA Division 2 state semifinals, falling 5-0 to No. 2 Westborough at Hingham High School.

The No. 14 Spartans saw their season end at 16-5, but heads were not hanging down after a very young team enjoyed a magical season capped off by a deep playoff run.

"That was a good match. The level of play - the final score doesn't look like what it was. Some of those matches were hard fought. They just went their way, but it was the best number-one singles player we've played against," said Stang coach Jackie McCarthy.

The second-seeded Rangers join Westborough's boys tennis team in Saturday's Division 2 state finals on the duPont courts at MIT. Westborough's girls will face Masconomet Regional, a 4-1 semifinal winner over Scituate. The boys team will play Concord-Carlisle.

Bishop Stang's performance on Wednesday was significantly more formidable than the match scores suggested, especially at first singles where sophomore Lexy Wynn lost 6-2, 6-2, to Shruthi Nelluri.

Both players struck their forehands with unrelenting aggression, and the baseline rallies they produced used all of the court and put a hurt on the tennis balls.

The difference was Westborough's lone senior smartly used depth and placement to her advantage. Nelluri's slice down the line stayed low and was well timed. Wynn is but a sophomore and will no doubt be better for the experience.

Likewise at second singles, Stang sophomore Sarah Pothier made Westborough's hard-hitting junior, Mira McLaren, work for every point in a 6-2, 6-2 decision that tested the more aggressive player's resolve. Pothier played some aggressive points herself, a sign her game is developing beyond defense to the next level.

Stang junior Ava Gardiner maintained an attacking posture at third singles but could not solve the consistency of Westborough freshman Isabel Feldman, bowing 6-2, 6-0. Feldman lacked height, but it didn't stop the right-hander from repeatedly finding the sideline in the deuce court with her slice serve.

In doubles, Stang seniors Jenna Domagala and Maeve Egger gave Diya Bhattacharya and Anusha Vishal a battle on the first court before bowing, 6-2, 6-3.

Despite similar youth in its lineup with freshmen at third singles and one on both doubles courts, Westborough's depth shone through especially at second doubles where Ellie King and Elena Chen secured the victor's initial team point with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Lilly Manning and Sophia Berard.

Stang will look to build off the 2022 season with this experience that will be all the more valuable for a squad losing its top doubles team, Domagala and Egger, to graduation. A key piece to that will be Holly Eyre, who was with the team but unavailable for her regular second-doubles role due to injury.

Austin Prep and Bishop Feehan were the lone opponents to get the better of Bishop Stang during the regular schedule, but while Feehan is in Stang's league the Attleboro-based Catholic school plays in Division 1.

"They had a great season. We only lost four (regular-season) matches, but they were to two schools," said McCarthy. "We beat number (six Sharon) and we beat number three (Duxbury) so they did a lot, they accomplished a lot. And they're young so we'll be back next year."

