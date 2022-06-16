ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Go slower and just hope that there's a lot of lobster': Fuel prices hit boaters

By Kevin G. Andrade, Standard-Times
 3 days ago
The waters were calm at Mattapoisett Boatyard Tuesday as Michael Asci prepped his new lobster boat for operation.

Asci brought the boat in from Maine the day before. He aspired to spend more time further out to sea with the larger vessel.

Yet one trend of 2022 may put a damper on those plans.

"The one worry about buying a bigger boat that burns more fuel is that it burns more fuel," he said. "And the price of fuel is way up."

'Where's the threshold?'

The rapid rise in prices at the pump — they rose 6 cents over the last week to $5.04 a gallon, according to the American Automotive Association — has prompted many to change their behaviors, though it has not yet affected Mattapoisett Boatyard much.

"So far, we haven't seen a slowdown," David Kaiser, the marina's owner, said. "But, everyone keeps wondering, where is the threshold? How much is too much? And when is that going to slow people down?"

At Mattapoisett Boatyard, gas is going for $5.95 a gallon — near premium prices for car fuel — and diesel at $6.69. Though Kaiser said his clientele does skew wealthier, he is still worried about the coming summer.

"A lot our customers are already talking about spending more time on the mooring or at the dock," he said.

At Pope's Island Marina in New Bedford, Jack Cyr, took measurements on a recreational powerboat in preparation for a foam deck placement. He noted that even though he does not leave dry land, the price increase will probably hit his business.

"It's impacted the whole industry," the owner of DEKit of New England said. "Now, with the cost of fuel, and the overall cost of [boat] ownership, it'll probably eat in.

"It hasn't yet, but the signs are on the wall."

Recreational boaters feel the pinch at the pump

As Bill Dittrich stood aboard his sailboat, the Time Enough, Katie McCinnis-Dittrich made a pithy observation from the pier as she untied the boat from its berth in Pope's Island.

"Powerboats tend to laugh at sailboats cause they don't go as fast as they do," the Boston resident said. "But at least now, with the gas thing, we're going."

The couple has two motors on their sailboat, used mostly for entering and leaving their berth. One is three-gallons and the other six and — according to Bill — costs about $50 to $60 every couple of weeks.

Not all recreational boaters are hit the same though. Jennifer Nava of Fairhaven runs a powerboat out of Pope's Island.

"It's insane [how much we're paying]," she said. "Our boat takes 200 gallons of fuel and she's not too bad from a consumption perspective. But she guzzles gas obviously a lot faster than a car does so we're probably paying $500, $600, $700 every couple of weeks.

"She's not moving much this year."

Those such as Asci though, for whom the sea is their livelihood, there is not much choice.

"Last summer in my old boat I was burning about 30 gallons day, so like 60 to 70 gallons a day," he said. "But now, I'll probably burn 60 to 70 gallons a day and that's about $350 a day at least.

"It sucks the margins right down."

Asci, and many others, are slowing down their cruising speed from 18 to 20 knots down to 10 in an effort to save money, and hope that mother nature cooperates with his bank account.

Otherwise, his only option would be to go out fewer days, and that would hurt the bottom line more.

"I have to go slower and just hope that there's a lot of lobster."

Contact Kevin G. Andrade at kandrade@s-t.com and follow him on Twitter: @KevinGAndrade. Support local journalism and subscribe to the Standard-Times today!

IN THIS ARTICLE
