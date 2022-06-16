Reading softball season ends with regional title appearance

Readings varsity softball's playoff run brought the Rangers their first district title in over a decade. The Rangers were looking to get back to the district championship game after last season's close loss to Morenci. The Rangers, led by head coach Melissa Warfield, headed into the tournament with the tough task of having to win three games to earn a title.

They did just that, with 17-2, 12-3 and 22-1 victories. They defeated Waldron, Camden-Frontier and Pittsford on their way to a district championship. The title run earned them a spot in the regional championship tournament, where they would come face-to-face with an Addison Panther team they played extra innings against earlier in May. The Rangers experienced senior trio of Ashlyn Tesch, Kaylee Williams and Brayleigh Butts helped lead the way for the Rangers to roll over the Panthers in a 10-1 final. The Rangers' regional semi-final win put them up against one of the best teams in the D4 playoffs. The Ottawa Lake Whiteford Bobcats entered the post season as the No. 2 team in the coaches' state poll.

The Whiteford Bobcats got an early lead and held onto it throughout the remainder of the contest, winning 15-0 over the Rangers. The Reading softball season came to a close, but several athletes had standout days during the Saturday regional matchups held in Dansville.

Freshman Ariana McDowell pitched in almost every single playoff game for the Rangers this year. McDowell pitched both the regional semifinal and the regional championship games. McDowell gave up just one run against the Addison Panthers while striking out four batters. McDowell had one more strikeouts against the Bobcats. Ariana McDowell earned double-digit wins this season for the Rangers. McDowell had around 100 strikeouts this season for the team in more than 90 innings pitched.

Also pitching this season for the Rangers was Blakeleigh Cornstubble, who had 28 strikeouts. Aubree Ervans had 15 strikeouts.

The regional semi-final had several highlighted moments for the Rangers' batters. Freshman Aubree Ervans drove in one run on a sacrifice bunt to lead a three-run fourth inning that helped the Rangers pull away. The Rangers had 11 total hits, led by senior Ashlyn Tesch with three hits including a double; three RBIs and three runs scored. Senior Brayleigh Butts had one hit and scored one run. Ariana McDowell had one hit, one RBI and two runs scored. Blakeleigh Cornstubble had two hits that drove in three runs. Cornstubble also scored a run. Maggie Santure scored a run. Sophomore Cadince Flynn had three hits including two doubles; one RBI and a run scored. It was one of the best games of the season for the sophomore second baseman. Ellie VanDyke had one hit and scored a run.

Ranger seniors led the team in hitting this season. Ashlyn Tesch had a .482 batting average and had 43 total hits; 47 RBIs; 19 double-base hits; four triple-bae hits and four home runs. Brayleigh Butts had a .420 batting average and had 38 hits; eight doubles; three triples and a home run. Sophomore Blakeleigh Cornstubble had 34 hits, 30 RBIs, 10 doubles, 1 triple and four home runs. McDowell had 32 hits and 18 RBIs.

Cadince Flynn had a batting average of .459 and had 31 hits, 28 RBIs, five doubles, three triples and four home runs. Aubree Ervans had 28 hits, 19 RBIs, five doubles and two triples. Maggie Santure had four home runs this season and had 19 hits, 19 RBIs and 28 runs. Emma Ladd also had a home run this season and seven runs, five hits and three RBIs. Serenity Trott had 19 runs, nine hits and five RBIs. Senior Kaylee Willaims had 10 runs, five hits and five rBIs. Ellie VanDyke had eight runs, 10 hits and seven RBIs. Grace Ladd had two runs and two hits.

Senior Brayleigh Butts led the team with more than 20 stolen bases this season. Butts was recorded to have earned every single stolen base attempt this season. Brayleigh led the team with 46 runs scored this season. Ariana McDowell had 44 runs. Ashlyn Tesch had 39 runs. Cornstubble had 36 runs. Flynn had 31 runs. Ervans had 29 runs.

Head coach Melissa Warfield said the team was eager and ready to play Addison and their experience in the doubleheader earlier this season had shown them the blueprint on how to beat the Panthers.

"We had faced Addison earlier in the season," said coach Warfield. "We knew we had to come out and hit because we didn't in that doubleheader. Coming in, we knew it could go either way and we had to do our job by playing defense and eliminating errors. We were able to do that."

Coach Warfield credited Whiteford's pitching, which shut down the Rangers in just three innings. Unity Nelson has helped lead the Whiteford Bobcats to the state semifinals (to be played June 17 at Michigan State) and her pitching talent was on display in the regional championship game against Reading.

"We haven't faced a pitcher like Nelson this season," said coach Warfield. "Her ball movement was incredible and we weren't able to make a connection."

Coach Warfield credited all three seniors for their efforts this season, battling through adversity to help the team accomplish their goals. Coach Warfield believes all three seniors will be tough to replace and the team will need to do extra work to fill those spots next season.

"They are leaving a huge legacy. Ashlyn started out as a freshman for us, and she originally played at third for us. We liked her in the outfield, and she didn't like it at first, but she grew to love it. She has made a lot of great plays. Her bat is amazing and throughout the season she had been hitting over .500. Brayleigh Butts is our catcher and we rely on her to be our stopper out there and she does it every single game. She's our leadoff hitter and gets on base for us. Kaylee Williams has played for us for four years. Playing at first, she doesn't have many errors there and all three kids are going to be tough to place."

The Rangers are going to have a lot of returning players next season with varsity experience. Juniors Serenity Trott, EllieVanDyke and Emma Ladd return. Freshman standout pitcher Ariana McDowell will look to improve in her sophomore season along with fellow classmates Maggie Santure, Grace Ladd and Aubree Ervans. Sophomores Cadince Flynn and Blakeleigh Cornstubble will look to provide batting power and pitching talent to the team next spring. Coach Melissa Warfield thanked her assistant coach and daughter Morgan Warfield, who has been coaching with Melissa since she finished playing in college.

Here are final thoughts on the season from seniors Ashlyn Tesch, Brayleigh Butts and Kaylee Williams:

"I am so proud of our entire team this season. Our pitchers came out with confidence during regionals. All of the parents and their food, support and cheers were great. I'm so proud of my team, the big things and the little things, it didn't matter they were behind us all. One of my favorite memories playing for the Rangers was a rainy Tekonsha tournament my freshman year. We won the tournament that year and my senior year. Thank you Reading High School." – Senior Ashlyn Tesch (Tesch will attend Ferris State to study Nursing)

"I thought we did really good this season. We have a young team and they'll continue to do good and I look forward to seeing them have a bright future. Our parents and fans were amazing this year. One of my favorite highlights this season was Maggie Santure hitting her first home run as a freshman." – Senior Kaylee Williams (Williams will attend Jackson College in the fall)

"I feel honored to be able to pass the baton on to all these younger girls on our team. I'm happy we were able to accomplish so much as a team and I'm going to miss my teammates. I want to thank my parents for helping me through a tough year. One of my favorite moments this season was being able to catch for pitcher Ariana McDowell in the regionals." – Senior Brayleigh Butts (Brayleigh Butts will be attending Glenn Oaks this fall to study Physical Therapy)