ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MI

Reading softball season ends with regional title appearance

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCLuY_0gCTBxsO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkYgE_0gCTBxsO00

Readings varsity softball's playoff run brought the Rangers their first district title in over a decade. The Rangers were looking to get back to the district championship game after last season's close loss to Morenci. The Rangers, led by head coach Melissa Warfield, headed into the tournament with the tough task of having to win three games to earn a title.

They did just that, with 17-2, 12-3 and 22-1 victories. They defeated Waldron, Camden-Frontier and Pittsford on their way to a district championship. The title run earned them a spot in the regional championship tournament, where they would come face-to-face with an Addison Panther team they played extra innings against earlier in May. The Rangers experienced senior trio of Ashlyn Tesch, Kaylee Williams and Brayleigh Butts helped lead the way for the Rangers to roll over the Panthers in a 10-1 final. The Rangers' regional semi-final win put them up against one of the best teams in the D4 playoffs. The Ottawa Lake Whiteford Bobcats entered the post season as the No. 2 team in the coaches' state poll.

The Whiteford Bobcats got an early lead and held onto it throughout the remainder of the contest, winning 15-0 over the Rangers. The Reading softball season came to a close, but several athletes had standout days during the Saturday regional matchups held in Dansville.

Freshman Ariana McDowell pitched in almost every single playoff game for the Rangers this year. McDowell pitched both the regional semifinal and the regional championship games. McDowell gave up just one run against the Addison Panthers while striking out four batters. McDowell had one more strikeouts against the Bobcats. Ariana McDowell earned double-digit wins this season for the Rangers. McDowell had around 100 strikeouts this season for the team in more than 90 innings pitched.

Also pitching this season for the Rangers was Blakeleigh Cornstubble, who had 28 strikeouts. Aubree Ervans had 15 strikeouts.

The regional semi-final had several highlighted moments for the Rangers' batters. Freshman Aubree Ervans drove in one run on a sacrifice bunt to lead a three-run fourth inning that helped the Rangers pull away. The Rangers had 11 total hits, led by senior Ashlyn Tesch with three hits including a double; three RBIs and three runs scored. Senior Brayleigh Butts had one hit and scored one run. Ariana McDowell had one hit, one RBI and two runs scored. Blakeleigh Cornstubble had two hits that drove in three runs. Cornstubble also scored a run. Maggie Santure scored a run. Sophomore Cadince Flynn had three hits including two doubles; one RBI and a run scored. It was one of the best games of the season for the sophomore second baseman. Ellie VanDyke had one hit and scored a run.

Ranger seniors led the team in hitting this season. Ashlyn Tesch had a .482 batting average and had 43 total hits; 47 RBIs; 19 double-base hits; four triple-bae hits and four home runs. Brayleigh Butts had a .420 batting average and had 38 hits; eight doubles; three triples and a home run. Sophomore Blakeleigh Cornstubble had 34 hits, 30 RBIs, 10 doubles, 1 triple and four home runs. McDowell had 32 hits and 18 RBIs.

Cadince Flynn had a batting average of .459 and had 31 hits, 28 RBIs, five doubles, three triples and four home runs. Aubree Ervans had 28 hits, 19 RBIs, five doubles and two triples. Maggie Santure had four home runs this season and had 19 hits, 19 RBIs and 28 runs. Emma Ladd also had a home run this season and seven runs, five hits and three RBIs. Serenity Trott had 19 runs, nine hits and five RBIs. Senior Kaylee Willaims had 10 runs, five hits and five rBIs. Ellie VanDyke had eight runs, 10 hits and seven RBIs. Grace Ladd had two runs and two hits.

Senior Brayleigh Butts led the team with more than 20 stolen bases this season. Butts was recorded to have earned every single stolen base attempt this season. Brayleigh led the team with 46 runs scored this season. Ariana McDowell had 44 runs. Ashlyn Tesch had 39 runs. Cornstubble had 36 runs. Flynn had 31 runs. Ervans had 29 runs.

Head coach Melissa Warfield said the team was eager and ready to play Addison and their experience in the doubleheader earlier this season had shown them the blueprint on how to beat the Panthers.

"We had faced Addison earlier in the season," said coach Warfield. "We knew we had to come out and hit because we didn't in that doubleheader. Coming in, we knew it could go either way and we had to do our job by playing defense and eliminating errors. We were able to do that."

Coach Warfield credited Whiteford's pitching, which shut down the Rangers in just three innings. Unity Nelson has helped lead the Whiteford Bobcats to the state semifinals (to be played June 17 at Michigan State) and her pitching talent was on display in the regional championship game against Reading.

"We haven't faced a pitcher like Nelson this season," said coach Warfield. "Her ball movement was incredible and we weren't able to make a connection."

Coach Warfield credited all three seniors for their efforts this season, battling through adversity to help the team accomplish their goals. Coach Warfield believes all three seniors will be tough to replace and the team will need to do extra work to fill those spots next season.

"They are leaving a huge legacy. Ashlyn started out as a freshman for us, and she originally played at third for us. We liked her in the outfield, and she didn't like it at first, but she grew to love it. She has made a lot of great plays. Her bat is amazing and throughout the season she had been hitting over .500. Brayleigh Butts is our catcher and we rely on her to be our stopper out there and she does it every single game. She's our leadoff hitter and gets on base for us. Kaylee Williams has played for us for four years. Playing at first, she doesn't have many errors there and all three kids are going to be tough to place."

The Rangers are going to have a lot of returning players next season with varsity experience. Juniors Serenity Trott, EllieVanDyke and Emma Ladd return. Freshman standout pitcher Ariana McDowell will look to improve in her sophomore season along with fellow classmates Maggie Santure, Grace Ladd and Aubree Ervans. Sophomores Cadince Flynn and Blakeleigh Cornstubble will look to provide batting power and pitching talent to the team next spring. Coach Melissa Warfield thanked her assistant coach and daughter Morgan Warfield, who has been coaching with Melissa since she finished playing in college.

Here are final thoughts on the season from seniors Ashlyn Tesch, Brayleigh Butts and Kaylee Williams:

"I am so proud of our entire team this season. Our pitchers came out with confidence during regionals. All of the parents and their food, support and cheers were great. I'm so proud of my team, the big things and the little things, it didn't matter they were behind us all. One of my favorite memories playing for the Rangers was a rainy Tekonsha tournament my freshman year. We won the tournament that year and my senior year. Thank you Reading High School." – Senior Ashlyn Tesch (Tesch will attend Ferris State to study Nursing)

"I thought we did really good this season. We have a young team and they'll continue to do good and I look forward to seeing them have a bright future. Our parents and fans were amazing this year. One of my favorite highlights this season was Maggie Santure hitting her first home run as a freshman." – Senior Kaylee Williams (Williams will attend Jackson College in the fall)

"I feel honored to be able to pass the baton on to all these younger girls on our team. I'm happy we were able to accomplish so much as a team and I'm going to miss my teammates. I want to thank my parents for helping me through a tough year. One of my favorite moments this season was being able to catch for pitcher Ariana McDowell in the regionals." – Senior Brayleigh Butts (Brayleigh Butts will be attending Glenn Oaks this fall to study Physical Therapy)

Comments / 1

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $2M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – A Macomb County woman felt like she couldn’t breathe when she won $2 million playing the $80 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky 21-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Parnall Food Mart, located at 1000 West Parnall Road in Jackson.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

20 minute Dundee, Michigan fireworks show over in half a minute

DUNDEE, Mich. — People who headed out to the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival at Wolverine Park on Friday night showed up for an exciting fireworks show. And that’s exactly what they got. However, instead of 20 minutes worth of high-flying, multi-colored, explosiony fun the show began and ended...
DUNDEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dansville, MI
City
Waldron, MI
City
Pittsford Township, MI
City
Morenci, MI
City
Reading, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Reading, MI
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Tornado Watch now in effect for most of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

A tornado watch covers most of the Upper Peninsula through half of Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the central and eastern Upper Peninsula and parts of Lake Huron, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior until 1:00 a.m. The primary threats include a few tornadoes possible, scattered large hail and isolated very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are also possible.
MARQUETTE, MI
go955.com

Stolen vehicle recovered from bottom of lake in Barry County

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office reports that a stolen vehicle was recovered from Bristol Lake in Baltimore Township Tuesday evening, June 14. Authorities say deputies responded around 6:45 p.m. after a swimmer reported finding a vehicle upside down at the bottom of...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Camden Frontier
wlen.com

Father “Harold” Paul Ruddy Passes at the Age of 99

Hudson, MI – A pastor at several area churches, Reverend ‘Harold’ Paul Ruddy, passed away earlier this week at the age of 99. He was ordained a priest in 1964. In 1976 he became the associate pastor at St. John Parish in Jackson. In 1981 he was appointed pastor of St. Alexis in Ypsilanti. 1988 brought him as pastor to Sacred Heart Parish in Hudson.
HUDSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Four die in head on crash on Marshall Road in Girard Township

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A head on crash north of Coldwater on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of four people. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 3:05 p.m. on Marshall Road just north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township. They say a small SUV...
COLDWATER, MI
WLNS

Jackson Co. man in prison for manslaughter, more

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County man is doing some serious prison time after being found guilty of Manslaughter and Felony Firearm. Darvin Cole shot and killed Scott Chuck Charles in Blackman Township on August 6 in the 110 block of Watts St. As a result of the charges, Cole was sentenced to […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

What do the Letters on Top of Kalamazoo Street Signs Mean?

Ever wonder what the letters and symbols mean on top of street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? Wonder no more. While having breakfast at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo last weekend I noticed the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign. I'm not sure how I've never noticed that before. I asked our waitress, she also had no idea. Driving around I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top. We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West. So, what's going on here? It turns out, the letters represent which district of Kalamazoo you're in. Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

Several items stolen from Marshall barn

MARSHALL, Mich. -- Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a breaking & entering that occurred at a barn in Clarendon Township. Several items were reported as stolen, with the theft believed to have taken place sometime between June 9 and June 11. After being dispatched to the scene, troopers...
MARSHALL, MI
thevillagereporter.com

18 Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on June 14 and returned indictments against 18 individuals including Jonathon G. Standish, who faces a 45-count indictment of sex-related crimes (see related post). Others indicted included:. Cameron J. Black, 23, of Williams County was indicted on two counts of Trespass in a Habitation,...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WWMTCw

Body camera video gives jurors a look into deadly Kalamazoo County home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video played as evidence takes over day three of William Jones' murder trial. Day one: Wife's emotional testimony, chilling 911 call take over day one in Jones murder trial. The video shows the moment Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer and Kalamazoo Metropolitan SWAT...
WILX-TV

‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Michigan Supreme Court rejected the final appeal from Larry Nassar. “I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar’s 40-year sentence. Nassar’s attorneys argued that he deserved a new hearing after being treated “unfairly” by Aquilina, after...
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
764
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy