ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Geidt’s ‘rough grilling’ by MPs could have triggered shock exit, claims Raab

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgYTr_0gCTBqhJ00

The shock resignation of Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser may have been motivated by the grilling he received from MPs, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said.

Lord Geidt quit after he said it is “reasonable” to suggest the Prime Minister broke the ministerial code over coronavirus lockdown-busting parties in No 10.

He became the second ministerial interests adviser to resign during the Prime Minister’s three years in office when a brief statement was published on Wednesday evening, though the reasons for his departure remain a mystery.

“With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as independent adviser on ministers’ interests,” the message on the Government website read.

Downing Street issued a statement referring to Lord Geidt giving advice on a “commercially sensitive matter in the national interest” this week, but would not give further details.

Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, suggested a “pretty rough” appearance before the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Tuesday could have contributed to Lord Geidt’s departure.

He said Lord Geidt had been in talks with Mr Johnson this week about staying on in the role for six months and appeared “committed” to the job.

But Mr Raab told Sky News: “I think he had a pretty rough grilling by MPs this week. I think sometimes we in the media and as politicians maybe underestimate how civil servants feel with that kind of scrutiny.”

He added “there was a particular issue, a commercially sensitive matter in the national interest, which he was asked to look at” – although Mr Raab did not give further details.

Downing Street is under pressure to release Lord Geidt’s formal resignation letter in the hope it could shed more light on his exit.

Mr Raab said there would be a “proper update” from No 10 later on Thursday.

Sir Philip Mawer, who served as Gordon Brown’s adviser on ministerial standards, told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “All I can say is that, if the letter and the Prime Minister’s reply are not published, then I think people will draw their own conclusions and it won’t be favourable to the Prime Minister.”

Labour’s Chris Bryant, chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, told Today: “Reading between the lines and between all the various different reports he has produced, he (Lord Geidt) basically thinks that the Prime Minister has broken the ministerial code himself.”

Calling for the resignation letter to be published, he said: “Downing Street does this all the time. It says there is no more to be seen and then subsequently we discover there was an incriminating letter.”

A senior source in No 10 told the PA news agency Mr Johnson was “surprised” by Lord Geidt’s resignation, adding: “This is a mystery to the PM.”

The first of Mr Johnson’s ethics advisers to quit was Sir Alex Allan, who resigned in 2020 after the Prime Minister refused to accept his finding that Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied civil servants.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner accused Mr Johnson of driving “both of his own hand-picked ethics advisers to resign in despair”.

She said: “If even they can’t defend his conduct in office, how can anyone believe he is fit to govern?”

Former Cabinet secretary Lord Turnbull, a crossbench peer, said Mr Johnson is “not worthy” of office and suggested Tories should work to overthrow him.

The peer, who was the most senior civil servant between 2002-2005, told BBC Newsnight: “It’s going to be solved when enough of his backbenchers can summon up the courage to decide that he’s not a man of sufficient integrity that they want as their leader.”

A little over 24 hours before his exit, Lord Geidt told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee that he had felt “frustration” and that the option of resignation was always “on the agenda”.

William Wragg, the Conservative MP who chairs the committee, said: “For the Prime Minister to lose one adviser on ministers’ interests may be regarded as a misfortune. To lose two looks like carelessness.”

It was reported that Lord Geidt had threatened to quit last month after the publication of the Sue Gray report into lockdown breaches in Whitehall unless Mr Johnson issued a public explanation for his conduct.

In response, the Prime Minister issued a letter to Lord Geidt saying he believed any breach of Covid laws when he attended a gathering in the Cabinet room for his 56th birthday had been “unwitting”.

He insisted he was acting in “good faith” when he told Parliament there had not been any parties.

On Tuesday, Lord Geidt, a former private secretary to the Queen, accepted it was “reasonable” to suggest the Prime Minister may have breached the ministerial code by being handed a fixed-penalty notice by the Metropolitan Police.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson would be committing a ‘big mistake’ not replacing Lord Geidt

Boris Johnson would be committing a “big mistake” if he refuses to replace Lord Geidt as ethics adviser, the Prime Minister’s former anti-corruption champion has warned. Conservative former minister John Penrose said on Friday that a failure to fill the role after Lord’s Geidt resignation in anger would leave “really quite damaging questions dangling”.
newschain

What the papers say – June 19

Cost-of-living crisis developments, by-election fears and World Cup rules feature on Sunday’s papers. The Observer reports “a wave of 1970s-style of economic discontent” threatens to spread from the rail sector to public services as teachers and NHS workers flag industrial action over pay. The Business Secretary has...
LIVERPOOL F.C.
newschain

Tories’ ‘levelling-up’ agenda destined to fail – Starmer

The Government’s “levelling-up” agenda is destined to fail because ministers are unwilling to decentralise power from Whitehall, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will say. In a speech to the Labour Local Government Association conference in Warwick on Sunday, the Labour leader will accuse the Tories of “hoarding” power at the centre while “squandering” the potential of the rest of the country.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Alex Allan
Person
Priti Patel
Person
William Wragg
Person
Philip Mawer
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Uk#Sky News
newschain

Republican senator walks out of gun law negotiations

Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas said he was “done” as he left Thursday’s closed-door session of gun law negotiations after nearly two hours, saying he was flying home. “This is the hardest part because at some point, you just got to make a decision. And when...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
newschain

Macron alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority

French President Emmanuel Macron’s alliance got the most seats in the final round of the parliamentary election – but lost its parliamentary majority, projections show. The projections, which are based on partial results, show that Mr Macron’s candidates would win between 200 and 250 seats — much less than the 289 required to have a straight majority at the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament.
WORLD
newschain

UK ‘leaderless but not powerless’ says former PM Gordon Brown

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called for the UK Government to implement a fourth budget to help struggling families after he revealed his “shock” at the growing number of those in poverty. Speaking to BBC’s Sunday Morning, Mr Brown said Prime Minister Boris Johnson has to “get...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy