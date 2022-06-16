ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Price tag for Wynn Hospital parking garage in Utica rises by $2 million

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WOJQ_0gCTBGMV00

Estimates for a planned downtown Utica parking garage for Wynn Hospital will cost an additional $2 million, according to county officials and records.

This comes mere months after Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. announced the project would have a $10 million overrun because the city rescinded a parking spot agreement for Kennedy Garage.

The garage now will cost an estimated $55,800,000, according to documentation submitted for the June 8 Oneida County Board of Legislators meeting.

Picente said the additional $2 million will come from the county’s first allotment of America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. This will bring the total ARPA funding for the garage to $12 million, according to board documentation. The rest of the funding remains the same.

The county is covering $30,900,000 of the garage’s overall projected cost, with the remainder being covered by state and ARPA funding, according to capital project reports.

Picente said contracts for the garage came in higher than expected – due to labor and product costs associated with supply chain issues – which wiped out the contingency portion of the project’s funding.

The additional $2 million will be used for permitting, special inspections and any potential mediation of the property, according to board documentation.

“I know it’s a lot of money,” Picente said of the additional $2 million. “But it’s better than it could have been.”

Picente said he had worried the new cost overrun would be higher due to supply issues.

Plans are for the parking garage to be located at Oriskany, Lafayette and Cornelia streets. All properties within the proposed footprint have been acquired by the county, following eminent domain lawsuits.

Additional $10 million

Picente announced the initial $10 million overrun in February, in a letter to the board asking for an increase.

“This is the result of the city of Utica rescinding on the original agreement of providing 350 parking spaces in the Kennedy Garage,” Picente wrote in the funding request letter. “To remedy the situation, Oneida County has to increase the size of the garage to accommodate the additional 350 spaces, and include the space for a helicopter pad.”

In February, Utica officials said it did not pull out of providing spaces in Kennedy to the Mohawk Valley Health System and noted the potential buyer could even possibly construct additional levels of parking in the garage that could be utilized.

When will construction start?

Picente is unsure of when work on the planned parking garage would start. He expects the work to begin in the near future.

Some boring and other site work already began, Picente said.

“They should begin demolition shortly,” Picente said.

Wynn Hospital is currently expected to open in October 2023.

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oriskany, NY
Utica, NY
Government
Oneida County, NY
Traffic
County
Oneida County, NY
City
Utica, NY
Oneida County, NY
Government
Utica, NY
Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
957
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy