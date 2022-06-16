ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns enjoy 'eye-opening' day trip to Pro Football Hall of Fame during minicamp

By Peter Holland Jr., The Repository
 3 days ago

CANTON —  When the Cleveland Browns took their trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second day of mandatory minicamp , the Hall of Fame staff gave the team the red carpet treatment. Both parties were thrilled about the experience after the Browns spent Wednesday on the Hall's campus.

“The game is built on the shoulders of previous generations of players, coaches and contributors, so anytime our staff can share the history of the game with clubs and current players it means a lot,” Hall President Jim Porter told the Repository in an email response to questions.

The Browns held a short practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and took part in a luncheon and presentation about Hall of Famers Marion Motley and Bill Willis , and toured the museum.

Browns legends Motley and Willis joined former Rams Woody Strode and Kenny Washington in reintegrating pro football in 1946. The Hall is honoring the four with the Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week in August.

“The Hall was pleased with the outcome, and from conversations with Browns personnel afterward, the team felt likewise,” Porter wrote.

For some of the Browns players making their first trip to Canton, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about the history of the game.

“Just the history. Understanding the players who come before you and the legends that have played this game is always a blessing,” Anthony Walker Jr. said. “I have always prided myself on holding up that legacy of the hard work, everything that those players stood for, and trying to become the best player that I can be in hopes to get to that point one day. To see it finally and to experience it will be great for me.”

Rookie wide receiver David Bell enjoyed learning more about Browns legend Jim Brown, especially after watching NFL Network's "A Football Life" documentary on him on the bus ride to Canton. He mentioned how he and his grandfather would watch NFL Films together, and Brown was one of his favorite players. There was one thing he learned Thursday about the Hall of Fame running back.

“I did not know that he scored 43 points by himself (in a college game for Syracuse) so that was pretty impressive,” Bell said. “That was something I did not know before I got here. Being able to understand that and seeing where this organization came from and what we want to be in the future is definitely something eye-opening and it is something we are striving to do every day.”

While NFL teams visit Canton regularly for the Hall of Fame Game, this was something new. For the Browns to go out of their way to have practice at the stadium was meaningful to both parties.

"It was a large undertaking for the Browns, and we appreciate their organization's effort to make it happen,” Porter said. “The Hall absolutely would welcome any team wanting a similar experience.”

