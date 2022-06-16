Letter to the editor: Stop spreading hate against LGBTQ+ communities

Hate spews from the mouths of so-called "reverend" pastors of faith during Pride Month and beyond, all over the country.

LGBTQ+ communities march and gather to demonstrate their self-pride amid the backdrop of loathing. The modern word "Christian" for many equates to exclusion and xenophobia. And worse.

Where would Jesus be in all this? Where he always was — with society's underdogs, the despised of society. The Sadducees and Pharisees of today figuratively crucify his message over and over again, trying to negate his all-encompassing love and acceptance.

Nowhere, nowhere in Jesus' teachings does he touch on homosexuality. Yet His Golden Rule drowns in all this hatred and ignorance. Stop quoting the Old Testament, which condones slavery, rape, murder and more. Check out Jesus in the New Testament's gospels for messages of love for all.

Rev. Marie Cox, North Canton