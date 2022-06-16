ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Letter to the editor: Stop spreading hate against LGBTQ+ communities

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lNdc_0gCTAbjr00

Hate spews from the mouths of so-called "reverend" pastors of faith during Pride Month and beyond, all over the country.

LGBTQ+ communities march and gather to demonstrate their self-pride amid the backdrop of loathing. The modern word "Christian" for many equates to exclusion and xenophobia. And worse.

Where would Jesus be in all this? Where he always was — with society's underdogs, the despised of society. The Sadducees and Pharisees of today figuratively crucify his message over and over again, trying to negate his all-encompassing love and acceptance.

Nowhere, nowhere in Jesus' teachings does he touch on homosexuality. Yet His Golden Rule drowns in all this hatred and ignorance. Stop quoting the Old Testament, which condones slavery, rape, murder and more. Check out Jesus in the New Testament's gospels for messages of love for all.

Rev. Marie Cox, North Canton

Comments / 1

freeze
2d ago

to whomever wrote this article. first off everything Jesus said and taught on was not recorded. if it was you would need a library to store all the books it would take to hold them. yes Jesus would be with the underdog but not to accept their behavior but to change it. Jesus said that man shall not live by bread alone but on every word that comes from the mouth of God. the bible and in the new testament it's talks about sexual impurities & or sexual immorality part of that covers man not having sex with man or woman with women. so in fact Jesus does condemn homosexuality because it comes from the mouth of God.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
North Canton, OH
Society
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Councilmembers ignored Rape Crisis Center’s pleas for help; will propose using ARPA funds on rebuilding golf course clubhouse instead: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council members neglected a plea for help from the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center -- and one council member will instead propose spending millions of his discretionary COVID stimulus dollars on rebuilding a golf course clubhouse. Councilman Scott Tuma announced this week he plans to propose...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Racism#Christian#The Old Testament
WYTV.com

Customers shocked, saddened by Warren Ponderosa’s closure

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Customers say they were “shocked” and “bummed out” after learning the Ponderosa Steakhouse on Elm Road wouldn’t be opening. A sign on the door tells guests “this location has been permanently closed.” It also thanked customers. “It hurts...
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
whbc.com

Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton firefighter is on paid administrative leave, charged with breaking into the home of a co-worker and assaulting her. 26-year-old Victoria Carafelli is charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into the victim’s Canton home, going through a window where the two fought, according to the police report.
CANTON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy