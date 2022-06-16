12 ways to stream some sunshine yellow into your home

Lifestyle

Here comes the sun! Heatwave or not, nothing spells summer like a shot of yellow – and it’s shining bright in homewares this season.

Representing sunshine, happiness and warmth, summer’s sunniest shade is surprisingly easy to work into a wide range of schemes. What’s more, its positive personality can lift the smallest of spaces – and imbues a sense of solace wherever you furnish it.

Ready to step onto the bright side? These yellow accents are bound to boost your decor and your mood…

1. Yellow Slogan Serving Tray (12cm x 28cm), £8, Matalan

(Matalan/PA)

Geared to entertaining al fresco, this bright, slogan tray has cheerfulness written all over it.

2. Ella James Set of 4 Embossed Tumblers, £24, Embossed Glass Drinks Pitcher, Yellow, £32, Ella James

(Ella James/PA)

These colourful embossed tumblers are made for sundowners, and the yellow pitcher is right on point for sangria and a fiery setting sun.

3. Busy Bee Lunch Bag, £6, M&Co

(M&Co/PA)

Whether it’s canned drinks for the park or a pick-me-up sarnie when you’re on the go, this sweet lunch bag has the cool factor.

4. Orla Kiely Set of 2 Tea Towels in Atomic Flower Yellow, £16, Orla Kiely

(Orla Kiely/PA)

Let the outside in with these wonderful wildflower printed tea towels, which could be used to style up a kitchen wall hook – or even framed, if you fancy some trendy cotton wall art.

5. Citrus Fruit Recyclable Paper Napkins – 20 Pack, £4.50, Talking Tables

(Talking Tables/PA)

Summer is the season to have paper napkins on hand, and this zingy citrus fruit design deserves a prime spot on your picnic spread.

6. London Brick Vase, £30 (was £36), MADE.com

(MADE.com/PA)

A funky brick vase in buttercup yellow is just about as cool as it comes – and can double up as a table cover clamp outdoors when the wind whips up.

7. Benjamin Moore Aura Satin Paint in Pale Moon (289), from £34.95, Benjamin Moore

(Benjamin Moore/PA)

Arguably one of the most versatile shades to paint your walls, not only will you channel all those positive vibes in this mellow yellow, but it works like a dream with practically anything you place in the room.

8. Laurie Velvet Click Clack Sofa Bed – Yellow, £229.99 (was £289.99), Homescapesonline

(Homescapesonline/PA)

If you’re doing up the spare room over the summer holidays or having friends and family to stay, this fold-out three-seater sofa bed marries function with flair and radiates hospitality and happiness.

9. Yellow Outdoor Rug, £40, Talking Tables

(Talking Tables/PA)

Lightweight and waterproof, this patterned rug has the freedom to look fantastic wherever you place it – and will work just as well in a hallway or sun room as it would on decking or styled with patio pieces.

10. Set of 3 Ceramic Tealight Holders, £14, Next

(Next/PA)

With assorted patterns that look great grouped together or arranged apart, this tip-top tealight trio will enhance the ambience in any room.

11. Happy Embroidered Yellow Printed Cushion, £29.50, Oliver Bonas

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

With its printed floral pattern, contrasting pink piping and navy embroidery, this cute cushion will switch any sofa up a notch.

12. Sun & Sea Cotton Bath Mat Medium, £29.50, and Floral Pink Cotton Round Bath Mat Small, £25, Oliver Bonas

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Sun, sea and sand… channel holiday vibes and bath-time bliss with these colourful bath mats, to pad around on barefoot.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox