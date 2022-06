The Giants have activated Alex Cobb for his start Sunday, as expected. In a corresponding move, Mauricio Llovera was optioned to Triple-A, per MLB.com’s Maria I. Guardado. Cobb has made eight starts this season but struggled in terms of his bottom-line numbers with a 5.73 ERA. He also, however, posted an impressive 2.73 FIP over that same time span. This tends to balance itself out over the long haul, but the discrepancy is especially apparent over a small 37 2/3 inning sample size.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO