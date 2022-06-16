ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38th annual Coop Scholarships awarded

Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

The 38th Annual Coop Scholarship awards for the 2022-2023 school year has been announced. These scholarships are given jointly by Range Cooperatives, Inc., and the Virginia Coop Credit Union.

———

Anne Barich

Anne will be attending Bemidji State University majoring in Environmental Studies. Anne is the daughter of Bernie and Tami Barich.

———

Natalie Jensen

Natalie will be attending the University of Minnesota- Crookston majoring in Animal Science. Natalie is the daughter of Lisa and Jeremy Jensen.

———

Dylan Johnson

Dylan will be attending the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities majoring in Entrepreneurial Management. Dylan is the son of Craig and Holly Johnson.

———

Kaleigh Lagerquist

Kaleigh will be attending Minneapolis College of Art and Design Majoring in Animation. Kaleigh is the daughter of Jeanne and Theodore Lagerquist.

Comments / 0

 

