ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Traffic Collision Involving Physical Rescue

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed and two injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday night, June 15, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y54Ka_0gCT9OSG00
Keith Johnson / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of the reported 8:38 p.m. traffic collision on the 9900 bock of North Winnetka Avenue where firefighters performed a physical extrication operation.

LAFD transported two patients by ambulance to a local hospital in at least serious condition.

One unidentified victim was killed in the crash.

There are no further details at this time. The collision is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Two transported to hospital in vehicle collision

Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-car collision at Wolcott Way and Henry Mayo Drive in Valencia at approximately 1 p.m., according to Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, one...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit ends in fiery crash on 134 Freeway, near Cahuenga Boulevard

Officers with the California Highway Patrol engaged in a pursuit with a driver in a black 2007 Mercedes that ended in a fiery crash Saturday. The pursuit started at around 5:14 p.m. near southbound Woodman Avenue at the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, after authorities said the driver failed to yield. The driver later crashed the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of SR-134, near Cahuenga Boulevard, and the vehicle burst into flames, putting out thick black smoke. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived to the scene and extinguished flames coming from the Mercedes. Authorities were able to take the pursuit suspect, who was not injured, into custody. No other injuries were reported. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Female Trapped After Collision with Tree

Porter Ranch, Los Angeles, CA: A collision with a tree left a female trapped in critical condition on Friday night, June 17, in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of a traffic collision with entrapment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Chatsworth, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Winnetka, CA
City
Rescue, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle on Friday evening, June 17, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue J-4 and 10th Street West for a traffic collision at approximately 5:44 p.m.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Crash in Buena Park sends 6 people to hospital

On Friday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues in Buena Park. The collision, according to authorities, was reported just before 4 p.m. and was declared a multi-casualty incident by the OCFA incident commander. Six patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 
BUENA PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Hospital#Police#Traffic Accident#Photojournalist Knn
Key News Network

3-Alarm Pallet Fire Burns Multiple Buildings

San Bernardino, CA: A large pallet yard fire in the city of San Bernardino quickly grew to 3rd alarm status as the fire spread to multiple buildings at the location. San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial fire around 5:12 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the intersection of Central and Lugo avenues.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Key News Network

Vigil Held for Fallen El Monte Police Officers

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: On Saturday evening, June 18, a vigil was held for the fallen El Monte Police officers to honor and remember them after the tragic event that unfolded June 14, when the officers lost their lives in a shooting responding to a call. Hundreds of people gathered at the El Monte Civic Center for the vigil.
EL MONTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
theavtimes.com

2 killed in fiery solo crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER – The California Highway Patrol has released more information on the fiery single-vehicle crash near Lancaster early Wednesday morning that killed two people. The collision happened at midnight on Wednesday, June 15, on Avenue H just east of 115th Street East, according to a CHP report. Both victims...
LANCASTER, CA
nypressnews.com

Car lands on its roof on front lawn of home after crash in Pasadena

A car landed on its roof during a crash Saturday morning in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Fire Department. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the location at 4:11 a.m. The gray Nissan Altima was on the front lawn of a home in the 200 block of Parkwood Avenue, firefighters reported.
PASADENA, CA
Canyon News

Woman Assaulted While Walking Her Dog

MELROSE—Saturday, June 18th, West Hollywood deputies arrived at Melrose Ave & Westmount Drive at 6:27am after they received a call from a woman who reported that she was assaulted by a black, transient female with an unknown deadly weapon. The victim was walking her dog in the area when...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Six Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Barranca Avenue [Covina, CA]

Traffic Collision on Cypress Street Left Several Hurt. According to initial reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m. Furthermore, police said two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection for reasons currently unknown. Eventually, medical responders arrived at the scene and transported...
NBC Los Angeles

'Living a Nightmare': Family Says 2 Women Killed in Compton Street Takeover

The mother of one of the women killed in a Compton crash over the weekend was sharing a warning about street takeovers. The City of Compton said a crash that killed two women Sunday night was not associated with a street takeover, but neighbors and witnesses are disputing that claim as they say dozens of people were at that intersection at the time of the crash.
COMPTON, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
767
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy