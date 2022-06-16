1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Traffic Collision Involving Physical Rescue

Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed and two injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday night, June 15, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

Keith Johnson / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of the reported 8:38 p.m. traffic collision on the 9900 bock of North Winnetka Avenue where firefighters performed a physical extrication operation.

LAFD transported two patients by ambulance to a local hospital in at least serious condition.

One unidentified victim was killed in the crash.

There are no further details at this time. The collision is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network