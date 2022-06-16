ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant board selects Tom McDonnell as next district superintendent

By Sophia Veneziano, Marion Star
 3 days ago

Following the resignation of Superintendent Jennifer Adams , the Pleasant Local Schools Board of Education selected Tom McDonnell to serve as the district's new chief executive.

After narrowing the superintendent search to four finalists and introducing each candidate to the community last week, the board finalized its decision Tuesday.

McDonnell, who is currently the director of student operations at Dublin City Schools, was offered the position Friday by the board and signed his contract Tuesday evening.

He said he feels a sense of honor to be selected to lead Pleasant into the future.

"I am honored to be a part of this district. It was obvious to me through the process how proud people are of this district, the tradition that’s here and the high expectations that they have of me moving forward, so I’m honored to be here," McDonnell said.

"It’s a nice new beginning. It feels like the perfect time to come into the district, obviously we have this nice new building to move in, but really it’s about the students and staff and the connection with the community."

Board President Vicki Kimmel said it was a difficult choice as each of the four candidates was a great option. She said what made McDonnell stand out was the consistent positive feedback from the staff and community.

“The board of education is really happy with our selection. Tom is an excellent and strong candidate that really meets the needs of our district. He came in with top marks in our ‘Meet the Candidate’ community event, top marks from our community members, top marks from our staff and administration," she said.

"That gives the board a lot of confidence that we’ve chosen the right person.”

McDonnell is to start August 1, and there will be an overlap between this start date and Adams' final day with the district September 6 in order for his training and onboarding to begin.

This is not McDonnell's first time applying for a superintendent position in Marion County, as he was a finalist to replace Ridgedale Superintendent Robert Britton in February before Dr. Erika Bower was selected for the position .

In the "Meet the Candidate" forum June 7, McDonnell answered the question, "Why Pleasant?" from a member of the community.

"Why Pleasant? 'Spartan Strong' speaks to me, and core values, 'here's what we believe as a community,' I love unleashing the potential of the community, of the district, of the kids," he said.

"There's pride here - you can tell. There's tradition here. A fiscally responsible district, they care about students: 1250 students. One of my goals as a superintendent is to meet every last one of them."

Following this forum, McDonnell said he appreciated the thorough process and the opportunity to answer questions from the staff and community.

“It felt great. It’s a thorough process, and it certainly showed me how important this is to the community, so the turnout from the community and the staff and the students was incredible, so I was able to pick up on a lot of the pride in the district,” he said.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

