MOAC names its top spring athletes, coaches

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 3 days ago

WALDO — The Mid Ohio Athletic Conference recently held its spring sports season awards banquet at All Occasions in Waldo where its top athletes and coaches were announced.

Marion Harding's Kaedan Faggs was named MOAC Boys Track Athlete of the Year, while Harding's Jerome Bohanna was Boys Track Coach of the Year.

Highland's Juliette Laracuente was picked Girls Track Athlete of the Year, and Shelby's Patience Lewis was Girls Track Coach of the Year.

River Valley's Shelby Westler was tabbed Softball Player of the Year, while Ontario's Sean Snow was Softball Coach of the Year.

Highland's Donnie Kline earned Baseball Coach of the Year honors, and Clear Fork's Jared Scott was Baseball Player of the Year.

Galion swept the boys tennis honors with Tom Pawsey getting coach of the year and Matt Gimbel player of the year.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: MOAC names its top spring athletes, coaches

