Broome County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Genesee, Monroe, Orleans, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for western New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Orleans; Wayne The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Wayne County in western New York Orleans County in western New York Northeastern Genesee County in western New York Monroe County in western New York * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 407 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albion, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Brockport, East Rochester, Albion, Hilton, Webster and Fairport. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 near exit 12. Interstate 90 near exit 46. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Erie; Franklin; Genesee; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Niagara; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Wyoming; Yates TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE ERIE FRANKLIN GENESEE HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE NIAGARA ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE WYOMING YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Bradford; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mifflin; Monroe; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Warren; Wayne; Wyoming; York TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WARREN WAYNE WYOMING YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

