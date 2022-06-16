ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Several Remain Without Power Across Fort Wayne, Progress Continuing To Be Made

By Michael McIntyre
WOWO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Slowly but surely, power continues to come back on across Northeast Indiana. It has been a stressful 72 hours for residents across the area as Monday night’s severe storms that...

www.wowo.com

fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne mother delivers baby at home during Tuesday’s power outage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The power was out Tuesday but baby Theodore was coming anyways, creating quite the problem for a Fort Wayne couple. Lydia and Garret Govin were already planning an at-home water birth for their son. They say after a successful first water birth with their daughter, that was their plan this time around too. However, they were faced with some changes after Monday night’s Derecho storm in Fort Wayne.
1017thepoint.com

GAS DROPS BELOW $5 AT SOME AREA STATIONS

(Whitewater Valley)--Gas prices remain through the roof, but they’ve actually dropped quite a bit in our area since this time last week. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas Monday morning in Wayne County was $5.10. This time a week ago, the average price was $5.21. Union County, which last week had the third-highest price in Indiana, has dropped from $5.27 to $5.15. And, you can actually find gas below five dollars again. The average in Darke County Monday morning was $4.93.
wbiw.com

State invests in future, Modernization of Indiana Manufacturing Operations through next round of Readiness Grants

INDIANA – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), in partnership with Conexus Indiana, announced the sixth round of awards totaling nearly $4 million in Manufacturing Readiness Grants to 43 Indiana businesses, supporting a projected $46.1 million in technology-enabled capital investment across Indiana. “Manufacturing is in Indiana’s DNA—we build things,”...
Fox 59

Update on Indiana gas prices and gas tax

An update on gas prices in Indiana and Gov. Holcomb's stance on eliminating the gas tax. Local Hoosier speaks after remains of her missing …. IMPD searching for stolen car, may have child inside. Anderson community leaders take action after weekend …. IMPD credits community cooperation in 2022 homicides …
lakeshorepublicradio.org

More Northwest Indiana residents looking for work

Lake County continues to have Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's May unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 3.9 percent the month before. Porter County's rate stayed just above the state average, going from 2.3 percent in April to 2.7 in May.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cool morning, hot Monday, work week ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A hot week is upon us beginning this Monday. After a cooler start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s, highs will climb close to 90 by late afternoon as skies clear and turn mostly sunny. Humidity will increase overnight as lows remain in the upper 60s ahead of a very toasty Tuesday.
fortwaynesnbc.com

One week after derecho, damage is still far from cleaned up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - People on Fort Wayne’s southwest side are still cleaning up the damage from last Monday’s derecho as part of a process they expect will take several weeks. “It was a really scary storm,” Carmen Vazqez said. “We were sitting in...
WANE-TV

Indiana’s gas tax to climb in July

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — As if the pain at the pump wasn’t enough, Indiana’s gas tax is going up. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the gasoline use tax calculation for July comes out to 29.1 cents a gallon. That’s up from June’s rate, which was 24 cents.
WANE-TV

Recycling returns in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the majority of Fort Wayne residents hadn’t had their recycling picked up since May, recycling collections resumed on Monday. City officials announced on Friday that recycling would return Monday with “B week” collections taking place. Monday’s B week collections primarily...
WOWO News

One Person Dead In Monday Morning Crash In Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday at approximately 5:37 a.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to State Line Road, North of Carrier Road, for a single vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived they found that the male driver of the pick-up was traveling north on Stateline Road when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, and drove off the west side of Stateline road, causing it to roll over twice ejecting the driver. The driver and single occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The identity of the deceased along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Driver dead after single truck crash near Monroeville

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One man is dead after a truck went off State Line Road early Monday morning. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 5:37 a.m. officers responded to State Line Road, North of Carrier Road, after a truck went off-road.
wfft.com

Allen County offering storm debris pickup for residents in 6 townships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Highway Department announced Friday it will begin accepting requests to collect storm-related yard and organic debris from county residents. The department will be accepting requests from rural county residents for pickup for the next three weeks. The tree and yard debris...
WOWO News

House Fire In DeKalb County Late Sunday Night

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A house fire in DeKalb County late Sunday Night required efforts from multiple agencies. The fire happened around 10:51 P.M Sunday as multiple fire agencies as well as the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were called to the fire in the 6900 block of County Road 62. Crews found that the east half of the house was engulfed in flames as well as a vehicle parked in the driveway. County Road 62 was shut down from State Road 101 to County Road 71 for emergency vehicles only. The fire was quickly extinguished by responding fire agencies. All occupants of the house were able to exit safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.
cbs4indy.com

Another heat wave in Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off this morning cool and comfortable with temperatures in the 60s. We have a hot day on tap with increasing humidity levels, this will be just the beginning of yet another heat wave. 90s return for Monday. For your Monday, temperatures...
WOWO News

Indiana gas tax increases while state eyes inflation relief

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana saw another increase in the state gasoline tax amid promises of inflation relief — including a proposal to issue direct payments to Indiana residents later this month. The state’s residents will pay 61 cents per gallon in taxes on gasoline, the state Department of...
wfft.com

City of Fort Wayne says recycling to be collected again starting June 20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department provided an update on recycling collection Friday morning. Beginning Monday, June 20, recycling collection will resume for those on the "B Week" recycling schedule. Residents are asked to set out their recycling the night before their...
