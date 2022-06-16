Fort Bragg hiring event: 25,000 jobs for veterans, military spouses and others

The Town of Southern Pines adopted its 2022-23 budget during the town council meeting on June 14. As part of his recommended budget, Town Manager Reagan Parsons shared with council his intent to add a second assistant town manager (ATM) to the management team by promoting current Fire Chief Mike Cameron. Cameron’s transition will take effect on July 1 at the beginning of the new fiscal year.

