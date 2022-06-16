ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Fort Bragg hiring event: 25,000 jobs for veterans, military spouses and others

By Lora Lavigne, WRAL reporter
 3 days ago
Fort Bragg, N.C. — A hiring event at Fort Bragg on Thursday features over 25,000 jobs available in North Carolina. The Fort...

www.wral.com

