Law Enforcement Officers (LEO) Weekend kicked off its 2022 Lake George event Friday evening with a parade up Canada Street and opening ceremonies in Shepard Park. “To all of you that are here, all of you that marched, all of the law enforcement people that are here for the weekend,” says Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais in opening remarks, “an official welcome to Lake George. We’re so proud of you, and we’re honored that you chose to come back to Lake George.”

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO