Allegheny Co. Police and Fire Marshal investigating suspicious house fire in McKees Rocks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An intense investigation is underway after a home in McKees Rocks went up in flames overnight.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers received a call about a domestic disturbance between a man and woman at a home along Singer Avenue, which caught fire just an hour later.

Police say when officers responded to that call, first responders attempted to help a woman get a protection from abuse order against a man.

Then, an hour later, around 11:30 p.m., another 911 call was reported regarding a fire at the same address.

Police say they detained a man who was seen running away from the home after the fire started.

Allegheny County Police and Fire Marshal are investigating a suspicious house fire that broke out in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County detectives and the County Fire Marshal's Office are now investigating.

Police say no one was hurt and they don't believe anyone was inside the home during the fire.

They say information will be presented to the District Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed.

