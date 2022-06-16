ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert Has A Message For The Proud Boy Who Name-Dropped Him In Court

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Stephen Colbert has a message for the leader of the Proud Boys, the street gang indicted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol , who name-dropped him in court.

During his monologue on Wednesday, “The Late Show” host said Joseph Biggs referenced “negative press and media coverage” ― such as coverage by Colbert ― in his request to move his trial away from Washington, D.C.

Biggs is facing up to 20 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

Colbert, who jokingly became emotional, implied he was overwhelmed that a “violent fascist” made him feel seen despite his jokes.

After referencing a Newsweek story on his show’s name-drop in court , Colbert had a message for Biggs that he also wanted a potential jury pool to hear.

“You are going to jail you neo-numbnut, and if you don’t like it, you can come and get me. My name is Joe Scarborough and I love coffee. Welcome to the monkey house, brother,” he said.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Jamie Kelly
3d ago

Trying to get a change of venue. They want the case tried in Florida where “their piers” live. LOL! They don’t think they’ll get a fair trial in DC. These terrorists are the WHINIEST criminals I’ve ever seen. They were all tough on 1/6 and now they’re literally crying when found guilty on all counts. DOJ is batting 1000. They haven’t lost one of these cases. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙

Kathy Davis
3d ago

Why is he afraid? If he seriously believes that Trump won the election and is still the president, then just ask him for a pardon if he gets convicted.

gary batty
3d ago

Where were his comments during the riots and protests .. oops, those were peaceful. If you believe that, I can sell you a bridge

