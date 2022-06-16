Abbott baby formula plant in Sturgis shut down again, this time due to flooding

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A head on crash north of Coldwater on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of four people. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 3:05 p.m. on Marshall Road just north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township. They say a small SUV and a full-size pickup truck were involved. When deputies arrived, they found two unresponsive adults in the pickup and one unresponsive adult in the small SUV. Both drivers were pinned in the wreckage. Coldwater Fire Rescue used the Jaws of Life as they worked feverishly to free the female driver. She was transported by Life Care Ambulance immediately to the emergency room at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries. The deputies preliminary investigation shows the small SUV, driven by 45-year-old Christopher Raymond of Bronson, was south bound on Marshall Road when it went left of center and hit the north bound pickup truck that was driven by 62-year-old Theresa Mills of Coldwater.. The passengers in the Mills vehicle were 44-year-old Angela Balowski of Union City and 22-year-old William Balowski of Battle Creek. Theresa Mills was pronounced dead at the ProMedica emergency room. William Balowski, Angela Balowski and Raymond were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Branch County Medical Examiner. Marshall Road was closed for approximately 3 and half hours for the investigation of the scene. The Accident remains under Investigation by Branch County Deputies/Michigan State Police Accident Unit and Branch County Coroner’s Office.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO