Inflation climbed to 8.3% over the last 12 months, with the largest price increases seen in the areas of fuel and food. Many otherwise financially stable households have seen their monetary cushions eroded by rising prices, and 64% of consumers reported living paycheck to paycheck in March, with little or no money left from their incomes after meeting regular expenses. That included high-income earners who make more than $100,000 per year, 49% of whom said they are living paycheck to paycheck. With consumer cash flows so tight, it is increasingly important for individuals to have predictability as to when they will receive payments and when money will leave their accounts.

