Local food bank and YMCA to hold press conference for food pantry program

By Nikita Dennis
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- More local families will soon have better access to food.

Thursday morning a big announcement will be made between the Wilson Family Y and Golden Harvest food bank.

Cheryl’s Kitchen’ is a program that’s been around for years. Now it’s expanding it’s initiatives for families in need.

ALSO ON WJBF: Augusta area food trucks you shouldn’t miss

One of those includes extending it’s hours that the pantry will be open so more families can get food later in to the evening.

“Because a lot of food pantry around the area just close early and a lot of people, working family don’t really get the opportunity to go to those food pantry because they’re closed” said Priscilla Elliot, media and communications coordinator.

Another change is the pantry will now be open year round.

Thursday’s press conference is at 10 a.m. at the Wilson Family YMCA.

For more information visit Golden Harvest Food Bank and Wilson Family YMCA .

