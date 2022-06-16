Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for June 16

FERRUM - Ferrum College's football team opens its 2022 season with a Thursday night road game, followed by nine encounters with afternoon kickoff times. The start times for all games were released this week by the college's department of athletics. The Panthers opener on Thursday, Sept. 1 is against the...
Booker T. Washington National Monument’s annual Juneteenth celebration is set to return this Saturday with a free gospel music concert and a tour that examines the history of America’s newest federal holiday. A Juneteenth celebration had been an annual event at the park since 2002 until COVID-19 restrictions...
It’s kitten season. Unfortunately, that is the time of year when animal shelters like the Franklin County Humane Society become overrun with pregnant mother cats and kittens. But it’s all good because Benny is here to entertain and enlighten his future forever family with his fun kitten antics. Benny would love to be adopted with another kitten, maybe his sister, Bindi. Benny is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
