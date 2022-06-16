Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for June 16

It’s kitten season. Unfortunately, that is the time of year when animal shelters like the Franklin County Humane Society become overrun with pregnant mother cats and kittens. But it’s all good because Benny is here to entertain and enlighten his future forever family with his fun kitten antics. Benny would love to be adopted with another kitten, maybe his sister, Bindi. Benny is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO