Tennessee State

Tennessee parks offer community service hours for students

 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State Parks will offer volunteer work events at parks across the state this month for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours.

Tennessee Promise is a scholarship program that gives students the chance to attend college tuition-free. The program applies to any of the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology or other eligible associate’s degree programs. As a condition of the program, scholars must complete eight hours of community service each year.

This year 39 state parks are providing volunteer opportunities. Activities include litter cleanup, invasive plant removal, landscaping, trail work and painting. Most of the projects take place on June 25. Full details are on the tnstateparks.com website in the “volunteering” section under the “activities and events” tab.

All participants must register on the parks website. Students should wear appropriate work clothing and bring water, snacks and sunscreen.

