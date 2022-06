GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — A 30-year-old Takoma Park man was charged after he allegedly graffitied two public libraries in Prince George's County during Pride month. Charles Sutherland is facing two counts of malicious destruction of property and multiple hate crimes. Police and library officials said the anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism was the word "groomer" spray-painted across the main entrance of the Greenbelt library on June 4 around 11:23 p.m. and then again on the New Carrollton library on June 9 at 9:13 p.m. Prince George's County Police began investigating these incidents on June 15.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO