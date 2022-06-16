Grants aid protections for adults who are older, disabled

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Federal funding has been awarded to Kentucky to support protections for older adults and those with disabilities, officials said.

Adult Protective Services in Kentucky will receive $2.1 million and the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman will receive $238,000 from the Administration for Community Living, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday in a statement.

“All people, regardless of age or disability, should be able to live independently and participate fully in their communities and have the right to make choices and control decisions in and about their lives. This isn’t always the case, however, and that’s why Adult Protective Services exists,” Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said.

The programs will use the funding to hire staff and recruit and train volunteers to conduct visits and investigate complaints.

The funding will help the agencies develop resident and family councils and provide education and assistance on resident rights and prevention of abuse and neglect. It will also support initiatives such as increasing the availability of emergency elder housing and coordinating care transitions.