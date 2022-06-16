ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Grants aid protections for adults who are older, disabled

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Federal funding has been awarded to Kentucky to support protections for older adults and those with disabilities, officials said.

Adult Protective Services in Kentucky will receive $2.1 million and the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman will receive $238,000 from the Administration for Community Living, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday in a statement.

“All people, regardless of age or disability, should be able to live independently and participate fully in their communities and have the right to make choices and control decisions in and about their lives. This isn’t always the case, however, and that’s why Adult Protective Services exists,” Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said.

The programs will use the funding to hire staff and recruit and train volunteers to conduct visits and investigate complaints.

The funding will help the agencies develop resident and family councils and provide education and assistance on resident rights and prevention of abuse and neglect. It will also support initiatives such as increasing the availability of emergency elder housing and coordinating care transitions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Arizona restauranteur wins fight with state over youth labor

PHOENIX (AP) — Carolyn Redendo’s restaurant is just 900 square feet, and the kitchen where she turns out Puerto Rican, Cuban and other Latin food is tiny. The young teenagers she’s hired for years to work as hostesses in her Sofrita restaurant in the small northeast Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills sometimes bus tables and have to drop off the dishes in the kitchen.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
The Associated Press

Officials: 4 escape from Virginia prison satellite camp

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Four inmates escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia, officials announced Saturday morning. Inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m., the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release. The minimum security facility houses 185 male offenders, officials said. Officials did not release any details about how the inmates escaped.
HOPEWELL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Volunteers#Older Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

947K+
Followers
459K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy