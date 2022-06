**This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion. This book was written by the Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, who spent three years in four different Nazi concentration camps including Auschwitz. In 1945 he was freed by the Soviet troops and returned home soon after. There he witnessed that his entire family had been killed by the Nazis. In this book, he describes his experiences in the concentration camps and how he managed to survive and even live a meaningful life in such a terrible situation.

