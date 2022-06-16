ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

York neighbors: Obituaries for June 16

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

York middle school track meet results

YORK - The Nebraska youth track and field meet, presented by the Nebraska Recreation & Park Association, York Parks & Recreation, and York High and Middle School Track Teams had 209 participants at York High School’s Yowell Track on Friday, May 13, 2022. The top four finishers in each...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York man convicted in case involving deadly weapon, drugs

YORK – Christopher Ramos-Williams, 21, of York has pleaded no contest to two felonies in a case involving prohibited deadly weapons and drugs. He was scheduled to be sentenced this week in York County District Court, but sentencing has been postponed until Aug. 22. According to court documents, Williams...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York man sentenced in meth case

YORK – Joshua Shaw, 21, of York, has been sentenced to probation in a case involving methamphetamine possession. He changed his plea earlier in York County District Court and this week was sentenced by Judge James Stecker. According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Man wanted in Seward County, last seen at Utica

SEWARD COUNTY – Law enforcement officials are looking for a man who ran from officers in Utica on Wednesday, June 15. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, Jason F. Fox, 48, “is wanted by the sheriff’s office on a felony warrant for terroristic threats, third degree assault and obstructing a police officer after fleeing from deputies. They attempted to contact Fox regarding a previous incident. During the contact, Fox became very agitated and fled from deputies. Multiple units were called to the scene to assist but were unable to locate Fox.”
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

They earned a Cyndi Lauper shoutout. Now, Lincoln school's 'Kinky Boots' cast is headed to national stage

When Lincoln Southwest High School theater director Bob Henrichs heard about the Cyndi Lauper shoutout, he rightfully erred on the side of disbelief. There could be no way. The Cyndi Lauper of '80s pop music fame? Who wrote such hits as "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Time After Time"? Not to mention the Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots," which Southwest performed last December.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

First lady Susanne Shore endorses Pansing Brooks, countering Gov. Ricketts' pick in 1st District House race

Nebraska's first lady has given her endorsement -- and a campaign contribution -- to the Democratic nominee in the 1st District congressional race. Susanne Shore is backing Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks for the vacant seat representing much of eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln. "Lucky me!" Pansing Brooks tweeted Thursday afternoon....
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

NewsBreak
Obituaries
York News-Times

York News-Times

Gresham Blackbird 18s rally, beat Aurora Impact 6-5

GRESHAM - With a busy weekend schedule of softball ahead for the three teams in action at the Gresham tri on Thursday night, all three coaches agreed to one-hour time limits instead of the traditional 75 minutes. The Gresham 18-U Blackbirds came from four runs down and scored three times...
York News-Times

Sertoma 8-man game has strong local influence

HASTINGS - The 2022 Sertoma 8-man all-star football game will be played Saturday, June 18, 6 p.m. on the campus of Hastings College at the Tom Osborne Sports Complex. This will be the 45th edition of the game and will feature 48 of the best 8-man football players from across the state, including four from the York News-Times coverage area.
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska flirting with worst-ever finish in Director's Cup

After dropping in the standings Thursday afternoon, Nebraska athletics could be headed for its worst-ever finish in the Learfield Director’s Cup. Despite strong spring performances from its softball and women’s track and field programs, NU fell to its 46th overall. Its worst-ever finish, in 2018-2019, was 48th, but several teams currently just behind the Huskers, including No. 47 TCU, No. 49 Wake Forest and No. 51 Maryland, are poised to pass the Big Red once Cup points from the NCAA’s baseball postseason — which continues through late June with the College World Series — are passed out.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Cornerstone Senior Kings edge UBC

YORK – For three innings Thursday night, York’s Trey Richert and Utica/Beaver Crossing’s Jayden Hartshorn took turns hanging zeroes on the scoreboard on the opening night of the Seniors Cornerstone Kings Classic. The Badgers finally broke through with a pair of runs in the top of the...
YORK, NE

