ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

Things to Do in South Pinellas: June 17-24

By Abby Baker
thegabber.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSew Away New knitters and seasoned sewers alike are welcome to attend “Sew Easy: Fabric Bookmark.” Create a bookmark with assorted fabric and scraps. The library has limited supplies, so they’re requiring registration. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1-4 p.m. mygulfport.us Register at 727-893-1074 or...

thegabber.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Gulfport, FL

Nestled along the west coast of Florida, Gulfport is a city with easy access to the beautiful Tampa Bay and its pristine beaches. From 1868, the city underwent several name revisions until it settled on Gulfport in 1910 to incorporate it with the famous Gulf Casino. Gulfport features a mix...
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete Pride celebrates Family Day at Straub Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Pride organizers held an LGBTQ+ Youth & Family Day event Saturday as part of the ongoing celebration. Families at the event hope it gives children a chance to learn about Pride, and the diversity of identities and families that exist. "I don't want...
SOCIETY
thegabber.com

First Mango in Gulfport – Susan Mango, That Is

This Saturday, Beach Boulevard will getting a taste of the islands. Susan Mango is a clothing boutique in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and as of Saturday June 18, Gulfport. Susan Connett moved to Florida from the islands this May; she still owns her original shop in St. Croix. “It’s a...
GULFPORT, FL
Bay News 9

ROC the Block festival to get underway with extra safety measures

TAMPA, Fla. — Last year, Juneteenth became the newest federal holiday in the United States since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983, and celebrations are planned all over the Bay Area. What You Need To Know. The 2nd annual ROC the Block festival will be held at Raymond...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
Pinellas County, FL
Lifestyle
Gulfport, FL
Lifestyle
City
Gulfport, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Treasure Island, FL
Gulfport, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Madeira Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Morris (Not the Cat!) This blocky-headed boy only gets aggressive with his love, and all he wants is ear scritches and cuddles, so if you want a buddy to binge Yellowstone or even old Friends episodes, he’s your boy. You must own your home to adopt this 5-year old, 69-pound dog.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage Pinellas: Tom Reese and the Beaux Arts Gallery

Tom Reese told the author of On the Road to hit the road. Legendary beat novelist Jack Kerouac, living out the last alcoholic years of his life in mid-1960s St. Petersburg, was known to frequent the Beaux Arts Gallery and Coffeehouse, the ramshackle bohemian outpost Reese operated next to the north-south railroad tracks in Pinellas Park.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Juneteenth events to check out around Tampa Bay

Sunday marks the second year that Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday in the U.S. Here are some ways to celebrate locally.Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival: A block party with live music, food trucks, shopping, a food and toy drive, job fair and free health clinic.3-9pm Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. $10-30.Newtown Juneteenth: A celebration with food trucks, vendors, a DJ, live music and family-friendly activities.1-8pm Saturday along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, between Osprey Avenue and Dixie Avenue, in Sarasota. Free!Shades of Pride: Juneteenth Celebration: LGBTQIA+ activist TS Madison — the first Black trans woman to star in and executive-produce her own reality series — emcees this event, featuring DJs Supa Nova and Nightwing, Kiala Santi, Ashlee T. Bangkx and Miss St. Pete Pride 2022 Delores T. Van Cartier. Plus, a panel discussion will spotlight key voices from the city's Black and brown LGBTQIA+ community.2-9pm on Sunday at The Factory St. Petersburg. Free!Go deeper: More events in Clearwater, Dunedin, New Port Richey and Polk County.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | June 17-19

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 17-19), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa. Cost: $30+. Info: Keith Urban is coming to Tampa for The...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What To Do#Local Life#Things To Do#Red Meat#Gulfport Public Library#Tortugas
stpetecatalyst.com

County receives grant for Douglas Preserve

Pinellas County has received a $1.5 million grant to help offset the costs of aiding Dunedin in purchasing the Gladys E. Douglas Preserve. The city’s purchase of the property last year was a major milestone as Dunedin planned on connecting the land to an adjoining 55-acre lake, currently owned by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, to create a nearly 100-acre public park.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

20 low-key springs and beaches within driving distance of Tampa Bay

For Florida natives, it's easy to become disenchanted when you go to your favorite beach or spring and have no luck finding a park spot, let alone any peace and quiet. However, off the not-so-beaten path, you'll find a lot of places within driving distance of Tampa Bay are just as beautiful—especially without the crowds.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Creates Watershed Management Plan, Fixes Sewers

ARPA Money Funds Plan – Along With Water & Sewer Repairs. Thanks to coronavirus recovery funds, Gulfport will get a watershed management plan and also long-overdue repairs to its sewer and water lines. In the wake of Council review and approval of two major projects at the City Council’s...
GULFPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
995qyk.com

Some Of The Best Black-Owned Businesses In Tampa Bay

As a community, it is essential to come together and support one another year round. A major holiday that we recognize is Juneteenth. Also known as “Emancipation Day” or “Day of Freedom,” it’s the day that we celebrate the ending of slavery in the United States on June 19. Green Book of Tampa Bay is a great, free resource to use to find Black-owned businesses in Tampa Bay, from bars and restaurants to home services. We consulted from this directory to highlight many of the businesses in our list below.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two stormy days!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heat and humidity are still high today. But thunderstorms will start earlier in the afternoon and be more widespread Sunday and Monday. As the storms pop up, that will take the edge off the heat. Most of the coming week is dry, and a Northeast wind will bring in some lower humidity. By Tuesday we could see dew points drop into the 60s, which is a much more comfortable feel outside. Tuesday is also the start of Summer. The Summer Solstice, the time when the sun is farthest north in our sky, occurs at 5:14 a.m. EDT.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Eleven rescued when boat flips near Tampa Bay’s Beer Can Island

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven people were rescued June 12 when their boat capsized off Beer Can Island in Hillsborough County, officials said. A distress call was received about 5:24 p.m. saying several people were stranded in water just east of Beer Can Island, about 2.5 miles west of Apollo Beach. A Hillsborough sheriff’s office helicopter arrived first and confirmed a boat was upside down in the water with several people swimming around it.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
thatssotampa.com

West Coast sensation Fatburger is opening a restaurant in Tampa

The name Fatburger says it all. A California-based restaurant renowned for its hearty burgers is expanding with a 4-store franchise development deal in Tampa in partnership with Whole Factor Inc. The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Tampa locations are set to open over the next three years. Whole Factor Inc. is also currently developing ten Fatburger and Buffalo’s stores in Orlando with the first location scheduled to open near the end of 2022. That’s a huge Florida expansion for the West Coast brand.
TAMPA, FL
olive92.com

Habitat For Humanity To Celebrate Five Home Dedications

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties will be celebrating five new homeowners in the Lealman community in St. Petersburg on June 24. Friday morning, the Jackson, Sampson, Keys, McKinnie-Clayton, and Jones families will receive the keys to their Habitat...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Live Music on Pinellas Beaches June 17-20

Friday, June 17: Reverend Billy C. Wirtz, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Chris Keller, 3 p.m.; Rob Pieniak, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19: A Traveling Gentleman, 3 p.m. Monday, June 20: Florida Folk Show, 5:30 p.m. St. Pete Beach. Chill Restaurant and Bar. 357 Corey Ave. Thursday, June 16: Farley...
GULFPORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy