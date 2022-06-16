ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Key Trump lawyer sought presidential pardon after effort to overturn election failed

By Kyle Cheney and Nicholas Wu
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170207_0gCT2Xpg00


Updated: 06/16/2022 03:18 PM EDT

Days after he mounted a failed attempt to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election, attorney John Eastman asked Rudy Giuliani to help him get on Donald Trump’s list for a presidential pardon, according to an email revealed by the Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday.

“I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works,” Eastman wrote to Giuliani in the email.

Eastman never got a pardon, but the select committee highlighted the exchange as it underscored evidence it said suggests Trump and Eastman committed a criminal conspiracy to keep Trump in power, despite losing the election to President Joe Biden. The pardon request was the culmination of Eastman’s month-long attempt to pressure Pence to single-handedly block Biden’s electoral votes. A federal judge has called the effort “a coup in search of a legal theory.”

The email capped off a hearing that highlighted deceptive tactics that Trump and Eastman used to push their fringe legal theory that Pence had the power to reject state election results, giving Republican-controlled state legislatures time to adopt new, pro-Trump electors. The committee also revealed that on Jan. 5, 2021 Trump ordered his campaign to make a false statement that Pence had agreed he had the power to overturn the election.



“The vice president and I are in total agreement that the vice president has the power to act,” Trump said in the statement.

It was a lie. Pence and his team had insisted for days — including in a Jan. 4 meeting directly with Trump — that such an effort would be illegal and Pence would have no part in it. The select committee revealed additional witness testimony from Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short, in which he expressed frustration that the Trump campaign would put out a statement that directly contradicted their private talks.

The evidence underscored the degree to which Trump actively pushed his desperate bid to stay in power, an effort that had convinced thousands of supporters who descended on Washington on Jan. 6 that Pence would act to overturn the election. The select committee showed that in his speech to supporters that morning, Trump inserted language to publicly pressure Pence even though it hadn’t been included in early drafts of his speech.

When Pence refused to given in to Trump and Eastman’s demands, a mob that had already encircled and broken into the Capitol grew even more menacing, with some chanting “hang Mike Pence” as the vice president fled to a secure underground loading dock beneath the building. While there, the select committee indicated he was attempting to quell the riot, calling congressional leaders and security officials, while Trump remained cloistered in the West Wing looking for ways to push forward his plan to remain in power. The select committee showed that Pence had been within 40 feet of members of the mob during his evacuation to the loading dock.

The select committee’s evidence for Trump’s role in the Jan. 5 statement came from Jason Miller, a Trump campaign adviser who told the select committee he was on the phone with Trump as the statement was crafted.



“He dictated most of it … specifically on this one, it was me and him on the phone talking through it,” Miller said.

The newly revealed evidence came amid a hearing focused on Trump's pressure campaign against Pence. It featured testimony from a top aide to Pence — counsel Greg Jacob — who issued a warning to Americans: "The law is not a plaything for presidents or judges."

In a three-page statement he provided to the Jan. 6 select committee , Jacob detailed what he said are the underlying principles that led Pence to reject Trump's pressure to declare that President Joe Biden's win was illegitimate.

"The Vice President’s first instinct was that the Framers of our Constitution, who abhorred concentrated power, would never have entrusted any one person with the unilateral authority to alter the outcome of a presidential election — particularly not a person who is on the ticket," Jacob wrote. Pence, he added, "never wavered from that view."

Jacob's testimony teed up another chapter of Trump's crusade to remain in office, one that a federal judge has already ruled may have amounted to a criminal conspiracy among Trump, attorney John Eastman — who helped develop the fringe legal strategy centered on Pence — and perhaps others. Eastman continued to lean on Jacob to persuade Pence to reject state electors and help deliver Trump the presidency, even while a violent mob forced Pence, Jacob and and lawmakers to flee the Capitol for safety.

On Thursday, Jacob described Penceworld's pushback to the effort from Dec. 7, 2020 through Jan. 6, 2021. The select committee has long asserted that Trump’s pressure morphed into a criminal conspiracy to obstruct Congress, a key point of the panel’s probe that investigators on Thursday will fight to prove to the public — and the Department of Justice.

Jacob noted in his opening statement that the Justice Department helped Pence fend off two lawsuits seeking to vindicate Eastman's strategy. Jacob’s efforts also included working with House and Senate parliamentarians to insert new language into the script the former vice president read from during the Jan. 6 session, adding and tweaking language to reflect his resistance to Trump and Eastman’s plan. The select committee also played video excerpts from Pence’s then-chief of staff Marc Short, who testified to the panel at length earlier this year.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) led the hearing, which also featured questioning from former U.S. Attorney John Wood, who has been one of the senior investigative attorneys on the committee.



When a pro-Trump mob battered its way into the Capitol, many were furious and bewildered that Pence had not agreed to Eastman’s plan. And Trump’s angry tweet at Pence amid the riot appeared to further inflame the mob, with rioters reading the tweet out to the crowd as violence escalated.

Jacob was the intellectual force behind Pence’s refusal to bow to Trump’s pressure campaign. After a month of intensive research, he concluded that the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act — the law that has governed every transition of power since 1887 — prohibited Pence from taking unilateral action. In fact, he said, Eastman’s proposal would have required him to break four different provisions of the Electoral Count Act.

Notably, Jacob — who has advised lawmakers considering reforms to the ECA — suggested that the laws on the books were already sufficient to bar the strategy Eastman had proposed.

"[O]ur enacted laws were already clear that the Vice President did not possess the extraordinary powers others urged upon him," Jacob wrote. "New statutes will make little difference if we do not first inculcate in our citizens and demand in our leaders unfailing fidelity to our Constitution and the rule of law."

For the select committee, Eastman has emerged as a sort of man-behind-the-curtain for Trump, the lawyer who justified his most extreme efforts. And Eastman continued to push his efforts even as the mob ransacked the Capitol, sending Pence and lawmakers fleeing for safety. In court filings, the select committee disclosed emails between Jacob and Eastman amid the violence, with Eastman continuing to urge him to disregard the Electoral Count Act’s limitations and postpone the session. Jacob repeatedly rebuffed him, adding, “Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.”

Alongside Jacob was former appeals court Judge Michael Luttig, a conservative for whom Eastman once clerked. Jacob deputized Luttig to help Pence craft his final pushback to Trump’s pressure campaign, and Pence quoted his argument in a Jan. 6 statement announcing his decision to refuse to go along with Trump. Luttig has since vocally warned that the forces behind Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election are still a threat to future elections.

Comments / 3

Related
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Pence
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Memphis lawmakers tell police not to work security at Trump rally: “He’s notorious for not paying”

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Memphis, but the city police don't want anything to do with it. According to Action News 5, Trump's past events that required local security resulted in hefty bills for the Trump campaign. Trump still owes El Paso $570,000 for a 2019 rally. The Republican Party wanted to move the 2020 convention to Jacksonville, Florida, during the pandemic, but that got canceled when security couldn't work with half of the budget cops were promised.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#State Senate#Republican
MSNBC

Why Trump must have hated Michael Luttig's Jan. 6 testimony

Michael Luttig, one of the star witnesses in Thursday’s Jan. hearing, likely drove Trump up a wall this afternoon. Luttig is the staunchly conservative former federal judge who reportedly advised Vice President Mike Pence and his staff that, contrary to Trump’s claims, Pence had no authority to block Congress from certifying Trump’s 2020 election loss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
CNN

Exclusive: Retired Republican judge says January 6 was 'well-developed plan' by Trump to cling to power

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig, a Republican who is testifying at Thursday's January 6 committee hearing, will provide a sharp condemnation of former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, saying Trump and his allies "instigated" a war on democracy "so that he could cling to power," according to a written statement he intends to submit for the committee's record obtained exclusively by CNN.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
13K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy