Alleged illegal gun seized at Albany International
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Wednesday morning, around 11:45 a.m., Albany County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Delta Airlines ticket counter inside Albany International Airport after a passenger declared a firearm to a Delta Airlines representative. Upon investigation, deputies allegedly discovered that Natasia R. Taylor, 24, of Texas, was in possession of a Walther P22, .22 caliber handgun.
Officials say Taylor did not have a New York State Pistol Permit. She was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Taylor was released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in Colonie Town Court on June 29, at 6 p.m.
