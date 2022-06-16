ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged illegal gun seized at Albany International

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Wednesday morning, around 11:45 a.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Delta Airlines ticket counter inside Albany International Airport after a passenger declared a firearm to a Delta Airlines representative. Upon investigation, deputies allegedly discovered that Natasia R. Taylor, 24, of Texas, was in possession of a Walther P22, .22 caliber handgun.

Sheriff’s Deputies seized this .22 caliber handgun Wednesday. (Photo: Albany County Sheriff’s Office)
WCSO: Schenectady man drove drunk with 7-month-old

Officials say Taylor did not have a New York State Pistol Permit. She was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Taylor was released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in Colonie Town Court on June 29, at 6 p.m.

