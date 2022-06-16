'To Play Alongside These Monsters Is Going To Be Something Really Special For Me' - Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez On His New Teammates

New Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has spoken of his immense pride at joining the Merseyside club and is looking forward to playing with his new teammates.

New Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has spoken of his immense pride at joining the Merseyside club and is looking forward to playing with his new teammates.

The 22-year-old was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Tuesday in a transfer from Benfica in a deal that could rise to £85million.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com , the Uruguayan admitted his excitement at the thought of lining up alongside Liverpool’s brilliant attacking players.

“Hugely excited. Like I said before, there are some top, top players here with great qualities. There is Firmino, who's a great player; and then Jota, who is another great striker; Luis Diaz, Salah.

“To play alongside these 'monsters' is going to be something really special for me because as a kid you dream of going far and I dreamt of being able to play in Europe but I didn't expect to get as far as a great club like Liverpool.

Nunez also went on to say that he is looking forward to the challenge of competing with a brilliant array of strikers.

“I can tell you, I'm really enjoying it so far and enjoying being here with my partner. If my partner is happy, I am happier because your family is fundamental. So, there'll be a lot of competition between the forwards here but it will be healthy competition. We're all here to help each other out so everything goes well for everybody.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |