ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'To Play Alongside These Monsters Is Going To Be Something Really Special For Me' - Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez On His New Teammates

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHnQU_0gCT2V4E00

New Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has spoken of his immense pride at joining the Merseyside club and is looking forward to playing with his new teammates.

New Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has spoken of his immense pride at joining the Merseyside club and is looking forward to playing with his new teammates.

The 22-year-old was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Tuesday in a transfer from Benfica in a deal that could rise to £85million.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com , the Uruguayan admitted his excitement at the thought of lining up alongside Liverpool’s brilliant attacking players.

“Hugely excited. Like I said before, there are some top, top players here with great qualities. There is Firmino, who's a great player; and then Jota, who is another great striker; Luis Diaz, Salah.

“To play alongside these 'monsters' is going to be something really special for me because as a kid you dream of going far and I dreamt of being able to play in Europe but I didn't expect to get as far as a great club like Liverpool.

Nunez also went on to say that he is looking forward to the challenge of competing with a brilliant array of strikers.

“I can tell you, I'm really enjoying it so far and enjoying being here with my partner. If my partner is happy, I am happier because your family is fundamental. So, there'll be a lot of competition between the forwards here but it will be healthy competition. We're all here to help each other out so everything goes well for everybody.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Chelsea Star Backed To Succeed Under Jurgen Klopp If Liverpool Made £38 Million Transfer

Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic for Chelsea this summer following his recent comments of wanting more game time under Thomas Tuchel. The 23-year-old made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in all competitions, but it was a campaign affected by Covid and injuries which limited his rhythm at the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba plays his first game since leaving Manchester United in a star-studded exhibition clash in Miami that pitted Brazil legends Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho against each other

Paul Pogba has made his first post-Manchester United appearance in an exhibition match in Miami featuring an impressive list of names. The fixture, labelled 'the beautiful game', featured teams of current and retired stars led by Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos respectively. Pogba will be leaving Manchester United this summer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Merseyside#Liverpoolfc Com#Uruguayan
Yardbarker

Aston Villa join Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign five-time Champions League winner

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger and five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale. Bale is out of contract this month and will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Welsh winger will be in the hunt for regular game time after falling out of favour at Madrid, after playing a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Jamie Carragher Reacts To Sadio Mane Leaving Liverpool

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher has posted a tribute to Sadio Mané on Twitter amid speculation the 30-year-old will be leaving Merseyside imminently. According to BBC Sport, a deal worth £35.1 million has been agreed between Bayern and Liverpool which will allow Mané to move to Bavaria. If all add-ons are secured, 6 years on, Liverpool will turn a profit on Mané who they signed for £33.5 million from Southampton in 2014.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy