Celia Jiménez here, admitting that I feel numb every time I hear about another mass shooting. Unfortunately, these tragedies have become part of our everyday landscape. I felt the opposite, though, when I attended a vigil that Airam Coronado of MILPA led at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Seaside to remember and honor the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. I will remember the chilling and solemn moment when they were in a circle shouting the names of the students and teachers who were killed that day. I’ll remember the frustrations and hopes that parents and students shared.

SEASIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO