Excessive Heat Warning issued for Madison, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR WESTERN FRANKLIN AND ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Pierrepont, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Broadcast media. Trees and power poles down near Hammond, New York. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Potsdam, Tupper Lake, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Canton, Oswegatchie, Lisbon, De Kalb, Bangor, Fowler, Parishville, Colton, Piercefield, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Richville, Hammond, Cranberry Lake and Lawrenceville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO